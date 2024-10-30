Daniel Lang elevated to SVP, Global Society Relations and Digital Rights at Warner Chappell Music

Warner Chappell Music, the publishing division of Warner Music Group, has promoted Daniel Lang to Senior Vice President of Global Society Relations and Digital Rights.

The appointment expands Lang’s responsibilities to include oversight of US collection societies while maintaining his existing international portfolio.

Lang, who will continue to be based in London and report to Co-Chair and CEO Guy Moot, has collaborated with collection societies “to help modernize their business practices and ensure Warner Chappell’s writers are paid more quickly and accurately,” the company said.

He joined Warner Chappell in 2017. During his tenure at the company, Lang has strengthened partnerships with digital platforms including Amazon, Deezer, Facebook, Spotify, and YouTube. He previously served as Vice President of Digital Licensing, EMEIA. His most recent position was Vice President of International Digital Licensing and Society Relations, a role he has held since 2021.

His promotion comes at a time when digital revenue streams are becoming increasingly central for songwriters worldwide.

“Daniel has done an incredible job of managing digital licensing and society relations over the last few years. It was an experiment to combine these remits and it paid off handsomely.” Guy Moot, Warner Chappell Music

“Digital income has never been more important to songwriters, and over the past few years we’ve worked with collection societies to deliver significant improvements in their business practices in pursuit of transparency and efficiency, although there’s still much more to do,” said Lang.

In his expanded role, Lang will work closely with Natalie Madaj, Executive Vice President of Global Digital, to streamline the publisher’s digital rights flow and enhance transparency for songwriters globally, the company said.

He will also retain his position as the company’s lead representative in international negotiations with major digital service providers.

“It’s great to also be at the heart of negotiations with DSPs, ensuring they continue to deliver the appropriate value for our songwriters as their services evolve. These discussions are two sides of the same coin and it’s so useful to be across both,” Lang said.

Commenting on the promotion, Moot said, “Daniel has done an incredible job of managing digital licensing and society relations over the last few years. It was an experiment to combine these remits and it paid off handsomely.”

“I’m delighted that he’s agreed to take on this expanded global role as I know our writers will continue to benefit from his proactive, collaborative and inventive approach.”

Lang’s promotion comes amid a wave of recent executive changes across Warner Chappell Music’s global operations.

In South Korea, Sophia Hong was named Managing Director on Tuesday (October 29). Last month, WCM made several appointments across its European A&R teams. Marion Skogseth was elevated to A&R Manager in the Nordics, while Leslie Tay has been named Senior A&R Manager. In Germany, Jost Kaiser rejoined the company as Head of A&R Dance International.

In August, David Goldsen was promoted to Senior Vice President, North America A&R, while Tat Tong was named Vice President of A&R and Creative, Asia Pacific, in July.

