Diplo signs worldwide admin deal with Warner Chappell Music

Warner Chappell Music has secured a worldwide administration deal with Grammy-winning producer and DJ Diplo.

The deal, announced Wednesday (April 23), brings Diplo’s extensive catalog under Warner Chappell‘s administration.

Throughout his two-decade career, Diplo has earned 13 Grammy nominations and three Grammy awards. His catalog of record-breaking songs include Justin Bieber‘s Where Are Ü Now, Major Lazer‘s Lean On with DJ Snake and MØ, Heartless featuring Morgan Wallen, Paper Planes by M.I.A., and Beyoncé’s Run the World (Girls).

“Diplo is a visionary creative whose multi-faceted success includes pushing boundaries with his own projects, creating cross-genre hits for others, and breaking talent through collaboration,” said Gabz Landman, Senior Vice President, A&R, WCM.

“It takes a rare kind of talent to be able to build and sustain a successful career that spans multiple decades – something Diplo has done almost effortlessly, and we’re so honored to help amplify his legacy even more.”

For Diplo, born Thomas Wesley Pentz, the deal marks a reunion with Warner Chappell’s COO Carianne Marshall, who played a role in his early career development.

“I am excited to bring it full circle with Carianne Marshall who played such an integral role in my early success,” the DJ and record producer said.

Diplo added: “The Warner Chappell team is uniquely set up to address my many endeavors and projects whether it be producing for other artists, releasing my own music, or collaborating on records.

“They have an immensely skilled, forward thinking staff that I feel can help complement how I approach making and placing music.”

Diplo maintains several active musical projects including performing in electronic music group Major Lazer. He formed the supergroup LSD with Sia and Labrinth, and collaborates with Skrillex as Jack Ü and with Mark Ronson as Silk City. Their Silk City collaboration Electricity with Dua Lipa earned platinum certification and a Grammy Award.

Diplo’s recent releases include a number of singles under his Higher Ground label, and his second album as Thomas Wesley, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 – Swamp Savant. This follows the 2022 remix mixtape, Diplo, the artist’s first full-length electronic album in 18 years.

Beyond his recorded music output, Diplo has expanded into other entertainment and lifestyle ventures. He operates the record labels Mad Decent and Higher Ground, and recently launched Diplo’s Run Club, a series of 5K runs followed by outdoor concerts that quickly gained popularity since its 2024 debut.

Diplo has also made investments including in consumer-focused venture capital firm Torch Capital and in social music platform Stationhead.

The Warner Chappell partnership comes as Diplo prepares to host his HonkyTonk stage at Stagecoach Festival for the third straight year. The Goldenvoice-produced event will feature performances from Paris Hilton, WCM’s DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak), Chromeo, Sofi Tukker, and other dance music artists.

David Goldsen, Senior Vice President, North America A&R, WCM, said: “Diplo has already cemented himself as one of the most accomplished artists and music pioneers on the planet.

“His bold approach to art, culture, and songs is what we want to align with at Warner Chappell.

“There’s lots to continue to look forward to, and we’re thrilled to work together with him alongside his management team, Andrew McInnes and Renee Brodeur.”

The Diplo administration deal marks Warner Chappell Music’s latest major agreement after signing BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ in November 2024, and reggaeton star Yandel and Empire of the Sun’s Luke Steele in February

