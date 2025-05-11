Revelator hits 15 billion stream landmark, looks to double revenues in 2025

Independent label and distributor platform Revelator has just celebrated a new milestone, revealing that its represented music catalog delivered 15 billion streams in the 12 months ending April 30, 2025.

At the same time, the company has said that its revenues will “at least double” in 2025.

The announcement/prediction double-whammy comes ahead of the firm’s attendance at this week’s MusicBiz conference in Atlanta.

Other stats shared by Revelator include 304 million TikTok creations and 63 billion YouTube views of its represented music in the past year.

The company describes each of these achievements as “a testament to the cultural scale and performance of our platform and partners”.

“Independents should stay strong through industry consolidation; history is on their side.” Bruno Guez, Revelator

Revelator founder Bruno Guez said: “Amid a wave of negativity sweeping the independent sector in the wake of industry consolidation, we are demonstrating that the independent ethos is still alive and thriving. Independents should stay strong through [this] consolidation; history is on their side.

“To be 13 years into this journey and see revenues more than double in a year is extraordinary.”

Revelator currently supports more than 200 label and distributor clients across 18 countries with users ranging from emerging indie labels to enterprise-grade distribution hubs.

Via its Revelator Pro product, it offers services ranging from catalog management to content distribution, royalty accounting, income tracking, white label distribution, and analytics.

The firm also offers a Revelator API which enables partners to integrate its suite of services into their own tech stack.

“we should never forget: the reason investors and majors are coming to shop for indies is because we do something they can never do themselves.” Bruno Guez, Revelator

Guez continued: “Indie labels and distributors are typically motivated by a passion for music, not by distribution, operations, or finance. Those are obvious functions to outsource – and that’s where we come in. But we do it in a way that ensures these independent companies always remain in control.

“I know the recent wave of consolidation in indie distribution has unsettled a lot of good people. But we should never forget: the reason investors and majors are coming to shop for indies is because we do something they can never do themselves.”

Regarding the revenue projection, he said: “As an independent company, we know what it means to build with limited resources and high stakes. That’s why Revelator exists—to give independent music businesses the infrastructure they need to scale.

“Our platform simplifies the complex, automates the repetitive, and unlocks revenue faster. The value to customers is clear, and so is the momentum: adoption is accelerating, and we’re on track to double our revenue.”Music Business Worldwide