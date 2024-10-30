Sophia Hong appointed Managing Director of Warner Chappell Music Korea

Warner Chappell Music Korea has appointed Sophia Hong as Managing Director, effective immediately.

She will be based in Seoul and will report to Arica Ng, President of Warner Chappell Music APAC.

In this role, Hong will oversee the company’s music publishing business in South Korea, concentrating on “enhancing” its market presence and driving overall business performance.

She will be responsible for developing and executing strategic initiatives and identifying growth opportunities in both established and emerging markets.

Sophia brings a wealth of experience from the tech and intellectual property industries across corporate and start-up settings.

She has held key leadership positions at esteemed organisations in the US and Asia, including Kakao Corp, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Sesame Workshop.

Sophia Hong said: “Warner Chappell Music Korea is ideally positioned to serve as a global bridge to and for our local partners.

“The timing is right, and I am excited to join our talented team as we explore new initiatives.”

Added Hong: “Together, we will leverage our commitment, creativity and resources to champion and amplify the voices of songwriters and ensure their stories resonate with audiences worldwide.”

Arica Ng said: “I am delighted to welcome Sophia to our team at Warner Chappell Music Korea. Her unique insights, fresh perspective and curiosity about new approaches will enrich our work.”

Added Ng: “We are committed to empowering songwriters and fostering collaboration, and with Sophia on board, we are well-positioned to create deeper connections with fans.

"We will collaborate closely to ensure that their voices are heard and their stories leave a lasting impact globally."