Tat Tong appointed Vice President of A&R and Creative, Asia Pacific at Warner Chappell Music

Warner Chappell Music (WCM) has appointed Tat Tong as Vice President of A&R and Creative, Asia Pacific.

Tong will report to Arica Ng, President, Asia Pacific, WCM, and will be based in the company’s office in Shanghai.

In this role, Tong will be responsible for developing and executing WCM’s A&R and creative strategies in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to WCM, he will work closely with local, regional and global teams to “identify and sign new talent, oversee the development of new music projects, and ensure the company’s strategies in the territory align with its global vision”.

Before joining WCM, Tong held various roles at Sony Music Entertainment, including A&R Director for the RCA Records Greater China team, and consultant for the company’s Greater China artist roster.

Prior to that, he had spent nearly two decades as an artist, producer, and songwriter across Asia, Europe, Latin America and the United States.

WCM says that Tong has amassed more than 200 placements spanning five continents, with numerous No.1 hits and three Grammy/Latin Grammy nominations.

Tong said: “The APAC music scene is rapidly growing and evolving, and I’m excited to join the Warner Chappell Music team in this role.

“I’m eager to leverage my expertise and knowledge of the regional markets to discover and develop exceptional songwriting talent.

“I look forward to working with our writers to help them fully realize their creative and commercial aspirations.”

Ng added: “We are delighted to welcome Tat to our team. His extensive background and deep understanding of the APAC music landscape make him the ideal executive to lead our A&R and creative efforts in the region.

"I am confident that under his guidance, we will build upon our solid foundation and drive continued growth and success for our business."