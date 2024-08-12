David Goldsen promoted to Senior Vice President, North America A&R at Warner Chappell Music

Warner Chappell Music has promoted David Goldsen to Senior Vice President, North America A&R.

Goldsen, who is based in Los Angeles, will continue to report to and work closely with Ryan Press, President, North America, to sign and develop songwriters and artists across multiple genres, in addition to helping with leadership efforts for the North America A&R department.

He’ll also remain focused on supporting songwriters in international markets and overseeing the publisher’s A&R efforts in Australia, working with local talent and connecting them to global opportunities.

According to WCM, Goldsen – who joined Warner Chappell in 2009 – “has spent more than a decade helping the company expand its efforts globally and sign and develop songwriters and artists from all around the world”.

This past year, he signed a string of prominent songwriters across the country, rock, and alternative spaces, including Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Zach Bryan; breakout star Teddy Swims; rock quintet The Red Clay Strays, indie jazz star Laufey; and hard rock/metal band Sleep Token.

Goldsen also continues to work closely with Mitski, who he signed back in 2018 and had a big hit in 2023 and 2024 with My Love Mine All Mine.

In addition, his roster features Vance Joy, Tones and I, Nathaniel Rateliff, Oliver Tree, and Cavetown.

In 2022, Golden was named Vice President, Creative and Head of A&R, Australia for WCM and has spent the last two years leading the A&R strategy for Australia while continuing to support the publisher’s US, UK, and international roster.

“I joined the Warner Chappell A&R department over a decade ago, and it has given me so many opportunities to grow into this expanding role, all while staying true to writer and artist development.” David Goldsen

“I’m very lucky and proud to get to work with the best writers and artists and look forward to continuing to build on the fantastic development we’ve seen recently. Thank you to Ryan [Press], Guy [Moot], and Carianne [Marshall] for their unwavering support and vision throughout the years.”

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with him for over 15 years, and I’m proud of everything he’s accomplished on our team as an A&R executive and inspiring leader.” Ryan Press

Ryan Press added: “David has consistently proven his natural ability to discover and sign top talent. He has steadily built a star-studded roster, and in the past year alone, has brought in many of the artists and songwriters leading today’s charts.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with him for over 15 years, and I’m proud of everything he’s accomplished on our team as an A&R executive and inspiring leader.”Music Business Worldwide