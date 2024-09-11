Warner Chappell Music makes key A&R promotions in Europe

Warner Chappell Music (WCM), the publishing arm of Warner Music Group, has made several appointments across its European A&R teams.

Marion Skogseth has been promoted to A&R Manager in the Nordics, while Leslie Tay has taken up the role of Senior A&R Manager. Meanwhile, in Germany, Jost Kaiser has rejoined the company as Head of A&R Dance International.

Skogseth will report to Petter Walther Walthinsen, Head of A&R Norway. Skogseth joined the WCM A&R team in 2021 after completing an internship. She has worked with a number of artists and songwriters, contributing to signing local talents such as Moyka and SKAAR, and producer Andreas Bache Wiig, who achieved a milestone with Ramón’s song Ok, Jeg Lover, which holds the record for the most streams on Spotify within 24 hours in Norway.

“My time so far at Warner Chappell has been great and I am really passionate about the artists and songwriters I get to work with. We have some important deals and tracks coming up, so I am super happy about the road ahead,” Skogseth said.

Meanwhile, Leslie Tay, who joined WCM in 2022, will report to Lars Karlsson, Managing Director of WCM Scandinavia. Tay’s work earned him a nomination for A&R Publisher of the Year at the MMF Sweden Awards. He has helped secure deals with artists and songwriters such as Bolaget and MONZA, and played a key role in WCM’s joint venture with Lilly Raye Music, which facilitates collaboration between creatives in the Nordics, Asia, the UK, and the US.

“I love that I get to work alongside our amazing songwriters, and looking to the future, I am excited to help shape what is yet to come. I am proud to be part of such a talented and creative team and I’m looking forward to what we can achieve next,” Tay said.

In Germany, Kaiser will report to both Natascha Augustin, Managing Director of WCM Germany, and Shani Gonzales, Head of International A&R.

Kaiser, now based in Berlin, returns to Warner Chappell after previously serving in the company from 2020 to 2022. During his earlier tenure, Kaiser helped sign songwriters and producers like Ayliva, SIRA, and Southstar. Most recently, he worked at Stefan Dabruck Management, where he played a role in the careers of dance music artists such as Bennett, HUGEL, and Robin Schulz.

“We’re delighted to be strengthening our A&R teams in such an exciting time for music across Europe and for us as a company at Warner Chappell Music.” Guy Moot and Carianne Marshall, Warner Chappell Music

“I am thrilled to be back at Warner Chappell Music at such a transformative time for dance music. I am eager to find new talent, push creative boundaries, and create opportunities for our incredible roster of songwriters and producers worldwide. Dance music has immense global potential and I look forward to working with the great team at Warner Chappell during these dynamic times,” said Kaiser.

Commenting on their appointments, Guy Moot and Carianne Marshall, Co-Chairs of Warner Chappell Music, said: “Marion and Leslie are brilliant members of the team, and we are really happy to have Jost returning to us. We’re delighted to be strengthening our A&R teams in such an exciting time for music across Europe and for us as a company at Warner Chappell Music.”

The promotions follow recent changes across Warner Chappell Music’s global operations. Last month, David Goldsen was promoted to Senior Vice President, North America A&R at WCM. In July, the company appointed Tat Tong as Vice President of A&R and Creative, Asia Pacific.

Music Business Worldwide