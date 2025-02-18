Gabz Landman promoted to Senior Vice President, A&R at Warner Chappell

Warner Chappell Music (WCM), the global publishing arm of Warner Music Group, has promoted Gabz Landman to Senior Vice President, A&R.

Landman, who joined WCM in 2022 as Vice President, A&R, is based in Los Angeles and reports to Warner Chappell President of North America Ryan Press. She has curated a roster that includes such prominent artists and songwriters as Laufey, John Ryan, The Chainsmokers, Kenya Grace, Ian Kirkpatrick, Cleo Tighe, Elie Rizk, Nolan Lambroza, Carrie K, Justin Tranter, and Amy Allen, who recently won Songwriter of the Year at the 2025 Grammys, the first woman to land the award.

Landman has worked with Allen for over eight years and was instrumental in developing her career from the beginning, WCM said in a statement on Tuesday (February 18). In 2024, Allen was named Variety‘s 2024 Songwriter of the Year and held the No. 1 spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 Songwriters chart for seven weeks.

Landman also helped sign John Ryan, who co-wrote and produced eight songs on Sabrina Carpenter’s album Short n’ Sweet, which was nominated for two Grammys, as well as breakout artist Kenya Grace, who dominated Billboard’s 2024 Year-End Hot Dance/Electronic Songwriters chart.

In addition, she brought on jazz singer/songwriter Laufey, who won her first Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album in 2024 and was named Variety Hitmakers’ 2024 Crossover Artist of the Year.

Prior to her time at WCM, Landman served as VP of A&R at Warner Records and Creative Director at TAP Management, where she helped develop Dua Lipa. In 2020, Landman was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Music list.

“Gabz is one of the most talented, passionate, and driven A&R leaders out there,” Press said. “Her relentless ambition, combined with her thoughtful and intentional approach to nurturing and developing songwriters, truly sets her apart.”

Of her promotion, Landman said: “I have so much gratitude for Warner Chappell. Ryan, [Warner Chappell Co-CEO] Guy [Moot], [Co-CEO] Carianne [Marshall], and the entire team have continuously supported and empowered me, and I’ve had the privilege of working with the best colleagues and creators in the business, who have become like family.

“The songwriter and producer community have always had my heart and being in a position to advocate for them every day and elevate their careers is a dream come true. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to continue to do what I love.”

“I’ve had the privilege of working with the best colleagues and creators in the business, who have become like family.” Gabz Landman, Warner Chappell Music

WCM publishers and administers music from numerous major artists, including Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Cole Porter, David Bowie, Duran Duran, George Gershwin, George Michael, the Grateful Dead, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Kool & the Gang, Led Zeppelin, Lizzo, Madonna, Morgan Wallen, Quincy Jones, Tom Petty, and Zach Bryan.

Landman’s appointment is the latest in a series of promotions and hires at Warner Chappell, which included the promotion of Wallace Joseph to Senior Vice President, A&R, and John Chen to Vice President, A&R, in 2023. The same year, WCM appointed Rachel Jacobson to SVP, Creative Sync.

In 2024, Warner Chappell made several notable appointments outside the US, including Natascha Augustin to Managing Director of Warner Chappell Germany; Lisa Li to Managing Director of Warner Chappell China; and Andrew Howell to VP of Sync at Warner Chappell UK. Also in 2024, David Goldsen was promoted to SVP, North America A&R.Music Business Worldwide