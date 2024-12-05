HYBE’s ADOR files lawsuit over NewJeans deal dispute, says K-Pop group’s exclusive contract ‘cannot be unilaterally terminated’

ADOR, a subsidiary of K-pop powerhouse HYBE, has filed a lawsuit to prevent girl group NewJeans from terminating their exclusive contract, escalating a high-stakes dispute in the South Korean music industry.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday (December 3) with the Seoul Central District Court, challenges the group’s recent attempt to leave the label, with ADOR asserting that the existing contract remains legally binding and cannot be unilaterally terminated.

“Although we did not wish to seek legal intervention with the artist, we decided that it was necessary to clarify to both the artist and all relevant stakeholders that our exclusive contract cannot be unilaterally terminated based solely on the claims of one side,” ADOR said in a statement sent to MBW.

The lawsuit follows a press conference held by NewJeans on November 28, where the group publicly announced their intention to exit ADOR. Group member Hanni claimed the label “has neither the ability nor the will to protect” the members, citing psychological distress and a “breach of trust.”

ADOR’s legal action seeks to establish the contract’s validity, arguing that the group’s claims do not constitute legitimate grounds for contract termination. The company maintains that the existing agreement remains in effect.

The dispute between ADOR and NewJeans stems from a broader internal conflict involving Min Hee-jin, ADOR’s former CEO and the group’s original creative director. HYBE previously accused Min of attempting to sell company shares and leak confidential information, leading to her removal as CEO and subsequent resignation from the company’s board.

NewJeans has also alleged mistreatment by ADOR staff. In a September YouTube livestream, members claimed they overheard instructions to ignore them, highlighting the deep-seated tensions within the organization.

ADOR’s latest statement emphasizes its commitment to “continuing our collaboration with NewJeans.” The company highlighted how “K-pop has evolved through the collaboration between the artist’s talent and dedication, along with the company’s full investment and trust, grounded in expertise.”

You can read ADOR’s full statement below:

Hello, this is ADOR.

On December 3 KST, ADOR filed a lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court to confirm the validity of the exclusive contract with our artist, NewJeans, in order to ensure its continued legal enforcement.

Although we did not wish to seek legal intervention with the artist, we decided that it was necessary to clarify to both the artist and all relevant stakeholders that our exclusive contract cannot be unilaterally terminated based solely on the claims of one side. Above all, the decision was made to protect the trust-based relationships that have driven the growth of the K-pop industry and to preserve the very foundation of the country’s pop culture. We aim to have this clearly established in court.

With a heavy heart, we believe it is important to clarify any misunderstanding that the exclusive contract with the artist has been lawfully terminated, as this could lead to the artist engaging in entertainment activities in violation of the existing agreement. We also wish to prevent any unexpected damage or confusion among industry professionals as a result.

K-pop has evolved through the collaboration between the artist’s talent and dedication, along with the company’s full investment and trust, grounded in expertise. In this industry full of uncertainties, it is inevitable for a company to provide support in the long term to ensure the growth of the artist. This proactive support is based on the mutual expectation and trust that both parties will grow together over time, forming the foundation of the exclusive contract that was mutually agreed upon.

If this fundamental and mutual agreement is not honored, the company’s investment—based on long-term trust despite uncertainty—will be left unprotected and rendered ineffective. This would seriously hinder the continued development of K-pop, as the structured support, investment, and advancement of the system would be at risk. We are deeply concerned about the potential disruption of the growth cycle of K-pop, which has rapidly developed through many people’s hard work and dreams.

We remain committed to continuing our collaboration with NewJeans. Apart from seeking a judicial decision on the validity of the exclusive contract, we strongly believe that a sufficient and candid dialogue with the artist is essential. Despite multiple sincere requests from the label staff, we have yet to have the opportunity for direct communication with the artist. However, we will continue to make every effort to address any unnecessary misunderstandings between the artist and the company. We are committed to doing our best to ensure NewJeans can return to their loving fans with even better activities. We kindly ask for your continued support as both ADOR and the members of NewJeans work together to wisely overcome this situation.

Thank you.

