HYBE teams up with Spanish-language TV giant Telemundo on ‘first-of-its-kind’ competition and reality show to form a Regional Mexican group

HYBE Latin America, is teaming up with Spanish-language television network Telemundo to launch Pase a la Fama.

Pase a la Fama is described as a first-of-its-kind music competition series focused on creating the next great Regional Mexican band.

According to HYBE, while “hundreds of artists auditioned” for the show, only 55 will be selected to join a “rigorous artistic camp”.

At the end of the series, the show’s panel of judges will choose the members of the winning group, who will win $100,000 and a recording contract with HYBE Latin America.

The reality series premieres on Sunday, June 8. Pase a la Fama will also be available on the Telemundo app and stream next day on Peacock.

The show features original music created exclusively by Latin music star Edgar Barrera — winner of 21 Latin Grammys, one Grammy, and, according to HYBE, “the mind behind hits” for Karol G, Maluma, Bad Bunny, and Grupo Frontera.

The theme song was also written and produced by Barrera.

The panel of judges includes three prominent figures in regional Mexican music: singer and actress Ana Bárbara; Mexican-American singer-songwriter Adriel Favela; and Horacio Palencia, a songwriter with over 6.4 billion streams and 50 BMI Awards.

Pase a la Fama will also feature collaborations with other “popular musical stars”, which will be announced soon.

HYBE, the Korea-headquartered powerhouse behind BTS, SEVENTEEN and other global stars, expanded into the Latin Music market in 2023 via the acquisition of Exile Music, an affiliate label of Spanish-language entertainment studio Exile Content.

This isn’t the first time the company has launched a talent competition framed around a reality TV series outside of its home market of South Korea. One of its most successful efforts so far resulted in the launch of girl group KATSEYE in the US last year through HYBE’s partnership with Universal Music Group‘s Geffen Records.

On a recent earnings call, HYBE’s leadership team pointed to KATSEYE’s US success as validation of its K-pop system in Western markets.

According to HYBE CEO Jason Jaesang Lee, KATSEYE “had the best year in 2024 with their debut album SIS,” with their title track Touch appearing on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 for two weeks and the Global Song Chart for 13 consecutive weeks.

“The group has received so much attention and affection from listeners and music critics worldwide. The success of KATSEYE demonstrate[s] that the K-pop system can work in the U.S.,” Lee stated.

HYBE also recently teamed up with Grammy Award winner Ryan Tedder to search for and create a new boy group. The venture aims to establish a “new standard for artist development” by combining HYBE’s K-pop training infrastructure with Tedder’s expertise in hit-making and artist development, according to an announcement in February.

In Mexico, HYBE says that its “groundbreaking reality series format” will bring together aspiring musicians “from all walks of life in a high-stakes journey filled with raw talent, bold reshuffles, thrilling concerts, and emotional eliminations”.

Pase a la Fama is produced by Exile Content Studio for Telemundo, under the executive production of Francisco ‘Cisco’ Suárez, EVP, Primetime Unscripted and Specials with Macarena Moreno as Executive Producer for Telemundo, and HYBE Latin America, under the executive production of Juan Arenas and JH Kah.

Executive producers for Exile Content Studio are Myrna Perez, Jan Suter and Arturo Sampson.

“We are proud to partner with HYBE Latin America on a multi-faceted journey to showcase the importance of music to Latin audiences throughout the US,” said Javier Pons, Chief Content Officer and Head of Telemundo Studios.

“With Pase a la Fama, music fans will witness first-hand the energy, identity and dreams of this new generation of talented musicians looking to ‘make-it’ in today’s highly competitive music industry.”

“Pase a la Fama is a love letter to the power of music and the creative process behind building something unforgettable,” added Isaac Lee, Chairman, HYBE Latin America.

“From the roots of our artists to the global reach of our vision, this series shows what’s possible when talent and opportunity collide.”Music Business Worldwide