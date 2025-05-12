Atlantic Music Group CEO Elliot Grainge offered rare insights during a refreshingly candid commencement speech at Boston’s Northeastern University on Sunday (May 11), giving graduates a glimpse into the mindset of one of music’s most successful young executives.

“I’m here to tell you the two greatest things people have said to me: ‘That’s impossible’ and ‘No,'” declared Grainge, setting the tone for a speech that focused on the power of resilience and original thinking in the face of rejection.

After graduating from Northeastern in 2016, Grainge founded 10K Projects and built it into a powerhouse indie, with tens of billions of streams. Warner Music Group then acquired a 51% stake in the label for $102 million in 2023.

In 2024, Grainge was appointed CEO of Atlantic Music Group at WMG, overseeing both Atlantic Records and 300 Elektra Entertainment.

Grainge’s commencement speech was preceded by video messages of congratulations to 2025’s Northeastern graduates from Atlantic artists Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, and ROSÉ.

Grainge heralds from a storied music industry family (his father is Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge; his uncle the late Ensign founder, Nigel Grainge).

Elliot noted in his speech that “ever since I can remember, I wanted to be in the music business. My grandfather ran a record store. My uncle founded an independent label. My cousins, my father… everyone in my family was in music.”

The 31-year-old music executive shared lessons from his career journey, from failed ventures during his co-op days to founding a label that has launched numerous hit acts.

Here are five key takeaways from the address…

1) GRAINGE FOUNDED 10K PROJECTS AFTER REPEATEDLY HEARING “NO” FROM ESTABLISHED MUSIC EXECUTIVES

Grainge revealed that the rejection he faced early in his career ultimately led him to launch his own record label.

“After graduation, it took me a few months to figure out what I was going to do with my career. I spent a year or so trying to explain to music execs what SoundCloud and streaming data were. I’d show them artists blowing up online, and I’d typically hear one of two things: ‘Sorry but I don’t get it,’ or ‘Thank You, let me think about that.’ And by the way, ‘Thank You’ means ‘Piss Off’ in Los Angeles!”

These constant rejections became the catalyst for starting his own company.

“Look I heard these things so many times, eventually I thought: Screw it. I’ll try and raise some money, and try to sign one or two of these artists, and launch my own label,” Grainge told the graduates.

“10K Projects, was born from hearing ‘no’ – again and again. I bet on myself. I bet on the artists I believed in. And I was right, not always, but I was right more often than I was wrong.”

He elaborated on the impact of rejection: “That company, 10K Projects, was born from hearing ‘no’ – again and again. I bet on myself. I bet on the artists I believed in. And I was right, not always, but I was right more often than I was wrong.”

Grainge noted, “Looking back, if just one of those individuals had said yes, or even offered me a job, I probably wouldn’t be standing here today in front of you guys. It was hearing ‘no’ that drove me to follow my gut and build something of my own.”

The executive acknowledged the emotional toll of rejection, but framed it as a pivotal moment: “Let’s be honest though — hearing ‘no’ sucks. It’s disheartening and can kill your motivation.

“When someone in a position with influence or hierarchy says, ‘No, that’s not going to work,’ it can unleash a tidal wave of self-doubt. But the question — the one you’ll inevitably face — is: what are you going to do about it?”

2) HIS FIRST POST-COLLEGE VENTURES WERE FINANCIAL FAILURES – BUT VALUABLE LEARNING EXPERIENCES

Grainge candidly shared that his initial entrepreneurial attempts during his co-op at Northeastern were far from successful.

“During my co-op at Northeastern, I started two companies that I was certain would be massive successes. The first: a club promotion company, which started out great, then kinda fizzled. The second: a live music series, which opened triumphantly, then ended disastrously. These companies made me a total of negative $3.5 thousand dollars.”

Despite the financial loss, Grainge emphasized the valuable experience gained: “But even with this loss, I learned something essential.”

“Success isn’t one massive leap. It’s little wins, a thousand setbacks, some detours, and eventually, a door opens.”

Grainge was equally transparent about missteps in his early A&R decisions: “Look, I’ve backed artists before and been completely, painfully wrong. But because I approached it with integrity and commitment, those misfires still opened new doors. People introduced me to others. I kept going. And that’s the game.”

He encouraged graduates to embrace both success and failure: “And this is where you have a clear advantage. Success isn’t one massive leap. It’s little wins, a thousand setbacks, some detours, and eventually, a door opens.”

3) GRAINGE BELIEVES INEXPERIENCE CAN BE A “SUPERPOWER” IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY

In contrast to conventional wisdom that prizes experience, Grainge suggested that inexperience might have actually given him an advantage when starting his music company.

“Although Northeastern has given you a very strong foundation, shaped by what you have learned and lived, there is power too in what you have yet to experience. Inexperience is a superpower.”

He elaborated on why this counterintuitive idea makes sense: “Experience can make you cautious — you start to anticipate failure. But when you’re young and fearless, you sprint headfirst into the fire.”

“Experience can make you cautious – you start to anticipate failure.”

This perspective informs his management approach at both 10K Projects and now Atlantic Music Group. Rather than running his companies with a traditional top-down structure, Grainge actively incorporates younger perspectives into leadership.

“I don’t run my company from the top down. People your age help lead it, shape it, and push it forward,” he told the graduates, before adding an insight into his approach to creative risk-taking: “And guess what? Sometimes they fail. And that’s not just okay — that’s actually how creativity thrives.”

Grainge encouraged graduates to use others’ underestimation to their advantage: “I was in your seat less than 10 years ago — and I promise you this: people are going to underestimate you. That’s not your liability. That’s your advantage.

“Everyone who has had success, has been told ‘No’ or ‘not possible’ a thousand times.”

4) GRAINGE WARNS ABOUT SOCIAL MEDIA’S FALSE REPRESENTATION OF SUCCESS

In a particularly relevant message for aspiring music industry professionals, Grainge addressed the distorted view of success often portrayed on social media platforms.

“If you haven’t already, you will see someone on TikTok or social media, or Instagram, and think, ‘Shit, they’ve made it. Why haven’t I?’

“It’s a trick. The whole thing is engineered to make you feel lesser-than. The whole point of the algorithm is to feed you content that triggers a dopamine response in your brain. It can be really negative and addicting.”

“It’s a trick. The whole thing is engineered to make you feel lesser-than.”

He contrasted this with the reality of success in the music business: “Those who truly succeed aren’t the loudest; they’re the ones with their heads down, grinding, unsure if it will even work, but going for it anyway.”

Grainge emphasized the importance of persistence over viral success: “Don’t take the bait and fall for it,” he advised, cautioning against comparing oneself to carefully-curated social media personas.

He concluded his speech with encouraging words for graduates entering an uncertain job market: “As you leave Northeastern and prepare to head into the world, now you will hear ‘no’ a thousand times… You might not land your dream job tomorrow. Or next year. But I promise you this, you will find your path.”

His parting advice focused on resilience and self-trust: “Keep going. Pivot. Double down. Pivot again.

“Listen to the ones you trust. Listen to your Normas. Listen to the world around you. And most of all… listen to yourself.”

5) EVEN MAJOR ARTISTS STRUGGLE WITH THE SAME CAREER QUESTIONS AS NEW GRADUATES

Drawing from his experience working with established artists, Grainge shared a humanizing insight about the universal nature of creative and career anxieties.

“I’ve have the privilege of advising some of the most creative minds in the world — helping them decide how, when, and where to share their music. And guess what? Whether it’s Charli XCX or Bruno Mars, they all ask the same questions you do: ‘How can I be heard?’ ‘How can I make a difference?'”

This revelation offered a reminder that even at the highest levels of success, professionals still wrestle with fundamental questions about their impact and purpose.

“Whether it’s Charli XCX or Bruno Mars, they all ask the same questions you do: ‘How can I be heard?’ ‘How can I make a difference?'”

Throughout his speech, Grainge emphasized that finding one’s path often requires guidance from others. While discussing his own journey, he reflected on the important mentorship he received during his time at Northeastern.

“Before I close, I want to pay tribute to someone at Northeastern who really helped me: Norma Rosin, who was my director of study, she sadly passed away in 2015. She became my sort of college mentor, and.. sometimes therapist. She really helped me find my path at Northeastern.”

This personal acknowledgment highlighted the importance of finding trusted advisors, with Grainge encouraging graduates to both seek out mentors and eventually become mentors themselves: “I hope every one of you finds — or even becomes — a Norma to someone else.”Music Business Worldwide