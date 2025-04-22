Min Hee-jin’s legal team: HYBE must prove legality of shareholder agreement termination in $70.5m K-pop dispute

Min Hee-jin’s attorneys have declared that HYBE bears “the full burden of proof” in demonstrating the lawful termination of their shareholder agreement worth an estimated $70.5 million.

The claim is the latest twist in a high-profile legal battle intensifying between the former ADOR CEO and the K-pop giant.

Min’s law firm, Sejong LLC, issued a statement following the second oral argument in Seoul Central District Court, challenging HYBE‘s approach in the case, multiple news outlets out of South Korea reported Friday (April 18).

“HYBE must prove that the shareholder agreement was terminated by HYBE’s termination notice,” according to the statement issued in Korean, as cited by No Cut News.

Min was dismissed as CEO of ADOR in August 2024 following a conflict with HYBE’s executives over the management of NewJeans, the K-pop group she is credited with creating.

Min then resigned as an internal director at ADOR in November and issued a public letter in which she alleged that HYBE’s actions against her were retribution for her attempt to blow the whistle on misconduct within the K-pop giant.

“I am resigning from my position as an internal director at ADOR. Additionally, I am terminating the shareholder agreement with HYBE and intend to hold HYBE legally accountable for breaches of this agreement,” Min wrote in a letter circulated in the media at the time. Prior to leaving the label, Min held an 18% stake in ADOR.

The shareholder agreement, according to No Cut News, includes guarantees for Min’s positions as CEO and inside director for five years, as well as a put option, or the right to demand stock purchase, estimated to be worth about 100 billion South Korean won (USD $70.5 million).

Sejong reportedly said Min’s team has already submitted two written rebuttals challenging what they describe as “the unfairness of the termination reasons claimed by HYBE,” while arguing that the agency “has not been able to refute the illegality of the termination notice pointed out by Min Hee-jin.”

The law firm highlighted HYBE’s last-minute submission of three additional written rebuttals on April 11, 14, and 15 — all within a week of the April 17 court date — and indicated they would file a response to these submissions, No Cut News reported.

The Seoul Central District Court’s 31st Civil Agreement Division, presided over by Judge Nam In-soo, has reportedly merged the lawsuit regarding the termination of the shareholder agreement with the lawsuit concerning the put option payment. The next oral argument date has been set for June 12, according to the report.

HYBE has not issued a response to Sejong’s latest statement.

The dispute comes as NewJeans also faces a legal battle with ADOR. Last week, a court in Seoul rejected NewJeans’ appeal to overturn an injunction that prevents the K-pop group from pursuing activities independent of ADOR.

The court reaffirmed its March 21 ruling in favor of ADOR as “valid,” maintaining the order that prevents members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein from pursuing solo endeavors or group activities without ADOR’s consent.

Earlier this month, during proceedings, NewJeans’ legal team maintained that Min’s removal rendered the current ADOR a “different corporation” from the one they originally worked with.

“We’re not just talking about Min Hee Jin. When Min Hee Jin was ousted, and new management came under HYBE, the new management had completely different values from the past and [became] a different corporation,” NewJeans’ legal team was quoted by Koreaboo as saying at the hearing.

At the same hearing, ADOR’s legal team called NewJeans’ arguments contradictory, particularly regarding Min Hee Jin’s creative influence.

“While it is true that Min Hee Jin contributed to the creation of NJZ, it makes no sense to say that they cannot exist without Min Hee Jin,” ADOR reportedly said.

ADOR’s legal representative added: “ADOR is a subsidiary of HYBE, the number one entertainment label in Korea, so it’s nonsense to say that they cannot find another producer. Considering they prepared for the Hong Kong performance without Min Hee Jin’s help contradicts their claims that they can’t do anything without her.”

