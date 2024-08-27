HYBE-owned label ADOR replaces CEO Min Hee-jin amid legal dispute

K-pop giant HYBE has replaced Min Hee-jin as CEO of its subsidiary, ADOR. The move comes amid a legal dispute between Min and the company.

Min, who co-founded ADOR in 2021, has been a key figure in the label’s success, overseeing the debut of the popular girl group NewJeans. She previously served as a creative director at HYBE’s rival, SM Entertainment.

However, tensions between Min and HYBE executives have escalated in recent months, leading to a series of legal actions.

News reports earlier this year indicated that HYBE, which owns 80% of ADOR, suspects Min of having attempted to take control of ADOR by selling shares and potentially leaking confidential information. News outlets reported in April that HYBE had been preparing to file a lawsuit against her.

In response, Min has filed police reports against five HYBE executives, accusing them of defamation and leaking her private messages to the media. Belift Lab and Source Music, two other HYBE subsidiaries, have also accused Min of defamation and obstruction of business, according to local media.

Last month, HYBE announced plans to countersue Min for false accusations. While the police report has not yet been filed, a HYBE official confirmed to Korea JoongAng Daily that the company’s “plans remain unchanged.”

Most recently, ADOR confirmed in a statement to MBW that it convened a board meeting on Tuesday (August 27), where Kim Ju-young was appointed its new CEO.

Kim, an in-house director with a background in human resources, is expected to focus on “stabilizing and rebuilding the organization.” She most recently served as chief HR officer of HYBE, according to JoongAng Daily. Kim also served as the head of HR at Tencent Holdings-backed game publisher Krafton.

While Min is stepping down from her CEO position, she will remain as an in-house director and continue to oversee the production of the label’s flagship girl group, NewJeans, ADOR said.

Back in May, Yonhap News Agency reported that The Seoul Central District Court blocked Min’s dismissal by HYBE after Min argued that her contract with the company included a clause protecting her position as CEO for five years.

The clause, as per Korea Joongang Daily, stated, “HYBE must exercise its voting rights at ADOR’s shareholders’ meetings to maintain Min’s positions as CEO and inside director of ADOR for five years from the establishment of ADOR on Nov. 2, 2021.”

The company’s latest statement did not address this clause.

ADOR also revealed plans to restructure, separating its production and management functions to align with the standard practices of other HYBE labels. Aside from ADOR, HYBE’s labels include Big Hit Music, Belift Lab, Source Music, Pledis Entertainment, and KOZ Entertainment.

This change in leadership at ADOR follows another significant shift at HYBE last month when former CEO Park Ji-won stepped down. Park was succeeded by Lee Jae-sang, former Chief Strategy Officer, who now also serves on ADOR’s board of directors alongside Min, Kim Ju-young, and Chief Financial Officer Lee Kyung-jun, JoongAng said.

Music Business Worldwide