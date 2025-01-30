Tuned Global rolls out AI music features via AudioShake partnership

B2B music streaming and audio technology company Tuned Global has partnered with AI music startup AudioShake to offer new AI features.

The collaboration will enable Tuned Global clients to separate song stems and generate word-by-word lyric transcriptions, the companies announced Wednesday (January 29).

The partnership integrates AudioShake‘s AI technology directly into Tuned Global’s existing platform. Music streaming services using Tuned Global can now offer their listeners features like karaoke mode, isolated vocal tracks, and the ability to remix songs by separating them into individual components like drums, bass, and vocals.

“With this partnership, we are giving music streaming services and any digital service with a music component the power to harness AudioShake’s industry-leading AI and increase the interactive side of their offerings, something more users expect and enjoy. Stems are a gateway to a huge amount of potential innovation,” said Con Raso, Managing Director of Tuned Global.

The new features work in real-time through Tuned Global’s white-label streaming applications, which means companies can quickly implement these capabilities without extensive technical expertise. The technology is also available through Tuned Global’s API system for custom implementations.

Beyond audio separation, AudioShake’s technology provides word-by-word lyric transcriptions. This allows users search for songs more effectively and allows platforms to better filter content, Tuned Global said.

Music services can use these features to create specialized playlists and offer new ways for listeners to interact with music.

“Today, labels, publishers, and rights holders all want to do more with their music—whether that’s sync licensing, remixing tracks, or engaging fans in new ways. Stem separation is a critical tool for unlocking those opportunities,” said Jessica Powell, AudioShake’s Co-Founder and CEO.

“By partnering with Tuned Global, we’re helping digital music projects take full advantage of what audio can offer. With our technology, Tuned Global clients can pursue opportunities that make it easier to connect with audiences and drive growth.”

Tuned Global’s client base includes major companies across various industries. Current clients like Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group, Sony Music, and Lululemon can now access these AI features. The company also serves clients in the aviation, telecommunications, gaming, and medical technology sectors.

The partnership comes as digital services seek new ways to better compete in a growing field. While large music catalogs remain important, platforms increasingly need interactive features to maintain user engagement.

AudioShake has gained recognition for its AI technology, winning Sony‘s sound separation challenge multiple times and being named to Time‘s Best Inventions list. Major entertainment companies already use its technology, including all three major label groups, along with film studios and audio engineers.

In 2023, AudioShake raised $2.7 million in a seed round with backing from peermusic, Black Squirrel Partners, a growth equity and content investing firm founded by Metallica, alongside Q Prime, Eric Wasserman, Paul Donahue, and others.

That same year, it partnered with MYXT, an audio file management platform, to integrate AudioShake’s technology into its suite of AI tools for musicians.

Last year, AudioShake teamed up with Synchtank, an asset, rights, and royalty software provider, to offer music rights holders the ability to create AI-generated stems, and with Disney Music Group to open up its catalog to “new creative and marketing opportunities.”

For Tuned Global, the partnership expands its offerings to clients after recently launching a Social Radio product that combines social media interactivity with personalized music streaming.

The Social Radio tool is powered by the company’s proprietary AutomixIQ technology for track transitions, commentary, and sound effects. Tuned Global announced the launch of its AutomixIQ SDK in July 2024. That followed its acquisition of music tech company Pacemaker in March 2023.

