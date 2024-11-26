Tuned Global launches ‘Social Radio’ product that turns listeners into creators

B2B music streaming technology provider Tuned Global has launched a new Social Radio product that combines social media interactivity with personalized music streaming.

Tuned Global describes its Social Radio SDK as “a powerful tool that integrates seamlessly with existing music streaming platforms or radio apps to provide a personalized radio experience”.

The new product integrates real-time social features like comments and emojis into radio broadcasting, creating what the company describes as a “community-driven listening environment”.

Users can broadcast their playlists live while interacting with listeners in real time. Broadcasters, meanwhile, can add voice commentary over tracks or between songs. Listeners can respond instantly with comments and emojis.

Launched in 2010, Tuned Global has become a prominent player in the B2B music streaming space. Its tech and licensing solutions are used by other companies to launch music streaming services or integrate licensed music into digital services in general.

Tuned Global’s solutions encompass white-label music streaming apps and over 500 advanced API streaming services for businesses looking to integrate streaming functionalities and content, including music, radio, podcasts, audiobooks, video, and live streaming. Tuned Global’s music backend is complemented by a catalog of over 150 million tracks.

The company’s new Social Radio product allows music and radio app users to access social audio experiences within their existing apps rather than using stand-alone social audio apps like Clubhouse.

“We are bringing the social experience of Clubhouse into the music or radio apps that listeners already use, instead of trying to make them adopt a new social media platform and build a community from scratch,” said Con Raso, MD at Tuned Global, speaking with MBW.

“As users are already using the music app daily, we are making the technology available so as to extend user engagement, not be the only source of it. Users already have their curated playlists and all the features of the existing app, Social Radio builds upon that. Along with a currently licensed catalog, all the ingredients are here to create an impact for users.”

According to Tuned Global, Social Radio features integrated into music and radio apps have the potential to transform “passive” users into “engaged community members” — thanks to the “social, interactive layer that makes people listen more, come back often and discover more music”.

This increased engagement, says Tuned Global, “leads to new monetization opportunities, including digital ads, premium tiers, and more”.

The company’s Social Radio tool is powered by the company’s proprietary AutomixIQ technology for track transitions, commentary, and sound effects.

Tuned Global announced the launch of its AutomixIQ SDK in July 2024. It was borne from the company’s acquisition of music tech company Pacemaker in March 2023.

“This advanced technology can turn any set of tracks into a set that sounds like it was mixed by a professional DJ,” said Con Raso, MD at Tuned Global.

Raso explained further that AutomixIQ automatically analyses track end and start points, creates “hundreds of possible transitions” based on multiple music data points, and then selects what it believes is the best mix.

According to Raso, this creates “a sophisticated and smooth transition between tracks.” Added Raso: “With no jarring moments between tracks, apps and services can let the music play seamlessly and extend listening minutes and engagement. Our proprietary technology handles song transitions without creating derivative musical works, this removes additional licensing issues related to song remixing.”

Tuned Global says that its AutomixIQ SDK can be added to any streaming service, including DSPs, BGM, internet radio, fitness, and gaming apps. In the case of Social Radio, it is included in the experience to mix the tracks selected by the creators.

Commenting on his short-term predictions for Social Radio’s impact on user engagement, Tuned Global MD Con Raso told us that the format is “set to redefine user engagement in the immediate term by transforming passive listeners into active participants”.

He added: “Features like listening rooms, live broadcasts, and real-time interactions will drive a rapid increase in user activity.

“Users will embrace the ability to create and share their own shows, interact with others in real-time, and discover music in a more social and dynamic way. This increased engagement will result in longer session times and repeat usage, boosting the platform’s stickiness.”

Raso also predicted that Social Radio’s impact on monetization in the short term, “will be driven by higher ad exposure for freemium users as they spend more time interacting within the app”.

He added: “The unique, differentiated content Social Radio enables will also add value to premium plans, encouraging upgrades and creating immediate revenue opportunities. Additionally, platforms can explore tipping systems or monetization of user-generated content to expand their revenue streams.”

In the long term, Raso predicts that Social Radio will “foster the growth of creator communities within music and radio apps”.

He also predicts that regular broadcasters and user-creators “will emerge as micro-influencers” by “engaging their audiences and building loyalty over time”.

Added Raso: “The platform will evolve into a hybrid space where music, social interaction, and personalization intersect, appealing to younger, digitally-savvy audiences.

“Monetization will scale significantly as these ecosystems mature. Advanced features such as replay options, co-hosting, and exclusive content will support premium-tier subscriptions.

“Platforms will also benefit from enhanced data-driven advertising, where detailed user interaction data enables precise targeting. Furthermore, Social Radio opens avenues for artist partnerships and branded sponsorships, leveraging its interactive nature to create new revenue streams.”

Tuned Global delivers music to a wide range of services across various industries, including the fitness, gaming, and MedTech spaces. The company has also partnered with various telco firms, such as Tusass Music in Greenland, Sewasew with Ethio Telecom, and Gabb Music in the US.

In September, Universal Music Group and Tuned Global struck a global licensing agreement for UMG’s catalog of recorded music.

Last month, Beatdapp joined forces with Tuned Global to tackle streaming fraud in music apps.Music Business Worldwide