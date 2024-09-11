Universal strikes global licensing deal with B2B music streaming tech provider Tuned Global

Universal Music Group and B2B music streaming technology provider Tuned Global have struck a global licensing agreement for UMG’s catalog of recorded music.

The expanded agreement builds on a long-standing relationship between the two companies and, according to Tuned Global Managing Director Con Raso, marks “a significant milestone” for Tuned Global and the companies it works with.

“Music licensing is an essential part of integrating music into various platforms, and this partnership provides an integrated solution for our clients, giving them direct access to UMG’s extensive repertoire,” said Raso.

Commenting specifically on the new elements of the expanded deal with UMG, Raso explained that the companies’ partnership focuses “on bringing the recorded music licensing process into Tuned Global’s suite of services, especially for the clients who need our platform but don’t know where to start with licensing or who to talk to”.

“Whether it’s a MedTech or gaming company incorporating music or a telco launching a streaming service, Tuned Global can now provide a licensing agreement for promising projects that have received UMG’s approval.” Con Raso, Tuned Global

He added: “With our enhanced agreement, we’ve centralized this process for them, integrating UMG recorded music licensing into Tuned Global’s service offering and contracts. While UMG retains full ownership and final decision-making over their catalog, we are the main point of contact for our clients.”

Raso also explained that users can target specific repertoires via Tuned Global’s platform, such as afrobeats, pop, or jazz.

Tuned Global has become a prominent player in the B2B music streaming space since Raso launched the company in 2010. The company’s technology and licensing solutions are used by other companies to launch music streaming services or integrate licensed music into digital services in general.

Raso claims that the company “can build a complete streaming service in under three months”, all thanks, he says, to “[its] white-label streaming app, a cutting-edge music backend, and an extensive set of over 500 APIs for those choosing to develop or enhance their own frontends”.

Tuned Global’s MD further claims that the company’s APIs “support virtually any concept in the music streaming industry,” which, he adds, “sets [Tuned Global] apart in the B2B space.

Tuned Global delivers music to a wide range of services across various industries, including the fitness, gaming, and MedTech spaces. The company has also partnered with various telco firms.

As Con Raso noted, the expanded UMG deal will benefit the company’s clients in multiple industries.

“Additionally, our technology ensures secure delivery of UMG’s music, with accurate management of usage reports and royalties, benefiting both our clients and UMG.”

“In expanding our partnership with Tuned Global, we are pleased to now integrate the licensing of UMG’s catalog of recorded music into Tuned Global’s suite of technological solutions.” James Healy, Universal Music Group

James Healy, SVP, Digital Strategy and Business Development, Universal Music Group, added: “We’re excited about the opportunities that will be created by this new global licensing agreement.

“This new way of working will help to enable ideas to be enhanced by UMG repertoire all over the world.”

Tuned Global’s positioning in the B2B streaming space globally has given the company a front-row seat to the evolution of the global streaming business.

While traditional streaming services continue to thrive in many regions, Raso points to a growing focus on local or regional music and artists, which, he said, “has led to niche services backed by major local telco companies, such as Tusass Music in Greenland, Sewasew with Ethio Telecom, and Gabb Music in the US.

“In parallel, we are witnessing significant innovation in the gaming sector and aligned companies, where music is becoming a key component of the overall experience,” said Raso.

“We’re also seeing a marked shift toward the demand for API solutions as companies seek to innovate beyond simply replicating platforms like Spotify,” he added.

Looking to the future, Raso noted that “music licensing is a critical component of any successful music strategy” and that Tuned Global’s deal with UMG “marks an important first step in facilitating this process and enhancing our offerings”.

Added Raso: “While this agreement is a significant milestone, we see it as only the beginning and we’re keen to develop tailored licensing solutions for various industries, such as fitness, health, traditional radio, and background music streaming services.

“Additionally, we’re focused on expanding our platform and launching a series of new products over the next 12 months to boost user engagement and provide unique differentiation opportunities for DSPs and music-first experiences.”Music Business Worldwide