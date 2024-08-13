Synchtank and AudioShake partner to offer AI stems

Synchtank, an asset, rights, and royalty software provider, has joined forces with AudioShake, a sound separation platform, to offer music rights holders the ability to create artificial intelligence-generated stems.

AudioShake uses AI to break down music tracks into individual stems, which can then be used for remixes, sampling, and other purposes. This technology allows for the separation of vocals or dialogue from instruments, particularly in older recordings where the original multitrack files are not accessible.

The partnership with Synchtank seeks to unlock new revenue streams and enhance music catalog management, the companies said in a joint release on Monday (August 12).

The collaboration will integrate AudioShake’s technology into Synchtank’s platform. By doing so, music creators and owners can produce stems directly within their workflow, opening up new avenues for revenue generation across sync, remixing, immersive mixing, fan engagement, and more.

With the ability to quickly generate instrumentals, Synchtank users can increase their chances of securing sync deals. Traditionally, a lack of available stems has hindered the ability of sync teams to meet the demands of the industry, the companies said.

“Sync deals move fast, and in this industry it’s critical for artists and labels to act quickly. AI stems help prevent rightsholders from missing out on opportunities and revenue in sync, marketing, or fan engagement. Partnering with Synchtank allows us to bring high-quality sound separation directly into the workflow of rightsholders globally,” said AudioShake Co-founder and CEO Jessica Powell.

Synchtank CEO Amy Hegarty added: “Our number one priority is to provide our customers with cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency and revenue. We’re delighted to partner with state-of-the-art platform AudioShake and align on their vision to accelerate value for rights holders using ethical AI.”

Synchtank raised $5.8 million in its Series A funding round in late 2021, led by Octopus Ventures. It follows Synchtank’s $750,000 seed funding from management, shareholders, and Juno Capital Partners in 2020.

Following its Series A, Synchtank hinted at plans to improve and expand its existing services and features, and grow its customer base beyond North America and Europe.

For AudioShake, the partnership follows its alliance struck with Disney Music Group last month, which aimed to open up Disney’s catalog to “new creative and marketing opportunities.” It also partnered with another music startup, MYXT, last year to integrate the latter’s audio file management platform with AudioShake’s stem-separating technology.

AudioShake raised $2.7 million in its seed round in May 2023, taking its total fund-raising to date over $5 million.

