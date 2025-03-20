Tuned Global partners with AI data analytics firm Zetaris to ‘turn streaming data into revenue’

B2B music streaming infrastructure provider Tuned Global has teamed up with AI-powered analytics firm Zetaris to help businesses monetize data generated through streaming services.

The partnership seeks to help companies extract insights from “millions of data points” generated every second without requiring costly data migration or technical bottlenecks, according to a press release on Wednesday (March 19).

“The music industry is sitting on a goldmine of data, but until now, accessing and making sense of it has been incredibly challenging,” said Con Raso, Managing Director of Tuned Global.

“Our integration with Zetaris changes the game. Music businesses and music product owners can now unlock real-time insights without the traditional roadblocks of data migration. This is a major step forward in bridging entertainment and data.”

The collaboration extends beyond traditional music streaming platforms to target fitness apps, telecom providers, gaming companies, retailers and other businesses that incorporate music into their user experiences.

Through the partnership, Tuned Global said businesses will be able to analyze how music impacts metrics like workout duration, data plan usage, or in-store purchase behavior.

Zetaris’ technology allows companies to access and analyze data wherever it resides within their systems without copying or moving it first. This approach allows businesses to conduct real-time analysis of user behavior, content engagement, and transaction patterns through AI-driven natural language queries.

“Data is the backbone of every digital industry, and the music sector is no exception,” said Robert Herjavec, Zetaris’ Executive Director of Global Strategy. “Zetaris is thrilled to partner with Tuned Global to bring the power of real-time, decentralised data analytics to music businesses worldwide. By making data instantly accessible, we’re enabling smarter decisions that drive revenue and innovation.”

The partnership also seeks to address streaming fraud through integration with fraud detection service Beatdapp. Last year, Beatdapp said streaming fraud costs the global music industry around $2 billion a year.

Beatdapp partnered with Tuned Global in October to tackle streaming fraud in music apps by integrating fraud detection tools into platforms built by Tuned Global.

Vinay Samuel, CEO of Zetaris, said “It’s an exciting challenge to work with music, a data-intensive area that has historically struggled with extracting meaningful business insights from a sea of data.”

“We look forward to delivering our technology in collaboration with Tuned Global who are music experts born and bred, to help music and entertainment businesses make truly data-informed decisions.”

Zetaris tools will be available to both existing Tuned Global clients and non-clients looking to structure their music data before performing fraud analysis.

The Zetaris partnership marks Tuned Global’s latest integration after the company rolled out AI music features in January via a partnership with Audioshake.

For Zetaris, the deal comes about a week after Shark Tank executive producer Robert Herjavec joined its board as Executive Director Global Strategy. The company is based in the US but was founded in 2013 in Australia.

