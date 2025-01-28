Travis Scott named top artist-songwriter in Q3 2024 by NMPA’s Gold & Platinum Program (based on RIAA certifications)

The National Music Publishers Association (NMPA) has revealed the top songwriters in the US for the third quarter of 2024, recognizing the top artist-songwriter and non-performing songwriter for the period.

From July to September, a total of 1,739 Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum certifications were awarded.

American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer Travis Scott emerged as the top artist-songwriter, securing 62 certifications including the 15X Platinum SICKO MODE, the 9X Platinum HIGHEST IN THE ROOM, and the 8X Platinum BUTTERFLY EFFECT.

Scott, born Jacques Bermon Webster II, has released four studio albums throughout his career. In 2013, he self-released his first full-length project, a mixtape called Owl Pharaoh, after signing his first major-label recording contract with Epic Records in 2012. Scott then dropped the mixtape Days Before Rodeo in 2014, and his debut studio album, Rodeo, in 2015.

Rodeo included hits such as 3500 featuring Future and 2 Chainz, and Attitude, which peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Scott’s third studio album, Astroworld, which dropped in 2018, saw his first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single with Sicko Mode featuring Drake.

In 2020, Scott became the first artist to have three songs debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in less than a year. In 2023, Scott dropped Utopia, his fourth straight No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, producing the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 singles Meltdown featuring Drake, Fein featuring Playboi Carti, and K-pop with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd.

Meanwhile, Mike Dean claimed the title of the top non-performing songwriter in the Gold & Platinum Program, amassing 34 certifications for songs such as the 4X Platinum Beware by Big Sean featuring Lil Wayne & Jhene Aiko, the 3X Platinum Rodeo by Lil Nas X & Cardi B and the 3X Platinum CAN’T SAY, by Travis Scott.

Both Scott and Dean are published by Sony Music Publishing (SMP).

“Travis Scott and Mike Dean had absolutely massive quarters as did Sony Music Publishing who publishes both creators.” David Israelite, NMPA

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the NMPA. Music has always been my way of connecting with the world, and seeing it resonate in this way is truly humbling,” said Dean, who signed a global deal with SMP in October.

“I want to thank the NMPA for this recognition, as well as all of the incredible co-writers and artists I’ve had the privilege to work with over the years that have inspired and pushed me to create at the highest level. This milestone is a shared celebration of our collective efforts.”

NMPA President & CEO David Israelite said, “Travis Scott and Mike Dean had absolutely massive quarters as did Sony Music Publishing who publishes both creators.

“We congratulate Travis on the continuing dominance of work which hasn’t stopped climbing. Additionally, Mike’s collaborations with multiple artists prove his incredible range and craftsmanship.”

The NMPA recognizes and awards songwriters and publishers for achieving Gold (500,000), Platinum (1 million), and Multi–Platinum (2 million or more) status on their songs, as determined by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). These certifications are based on a combination of sales and on-demand streams.

Since its launch in 2007, the NMPA program has celebrated countless songwriting talents, including Usher, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Lana Del Rey, Luke Combs, Beyoncé, Juice WRLD, Kane Brown, Lil Nas X, Kanye West, J.Cole, Lil Baby, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

