The National Music Publishers Association (NMPA) has revealed the top songwriters in the US for the second quarter of 2024, recognizing the top artist-songwriter and non-performing songwriter of the period.

From April to June, a total of 1,276 Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum certifications were awarded.

Canadian singer-songwriter and record producer PARTYNEXTDOOR, known for his smooth vocals and atmospheric production, emerged as the top artist-songwriter, securing 16 certifications including the Diamond-certified Work by Rihanna, the 5X Platinum Come and See Me, and the 4X Platinum Break From Toronto. He is published by Warner Chappell.

PARTYNEXTDOOR, born Jahron Anthony Brathwaite, was the first artist to sign with Drake’s label OVO Sound, a Warner Records imprint. He released his self-titled debut EP in July 2013. The following year, he dropped his debut studio album, PARTYNEXTDOOR TWO, which includes the 4X Platinum Recognize feat. Drake.

He has also written for other artists like Kanye West, Usher, Christina Aguilera and Post Malone, among others.

“Thank you for this award, it is an honor to have my music and writing be recognized for their contributions,” PARTYNEXTDOOR said.

Meanwhile, Mustard claimed the title of the top non-performing songwriter on the NMPA’s Gold & Platinum Program, amassing four certifications for songs such as the Diamond-certified Needed Me, as well as the 8X Platinum Boo’d Up and the 6X Platinum Trip, both by Ella Mai. He is published by Sony Music Publishing.

“I’m honored to be recognized by the NMPA for these certifications and grateful for all the love and support from my team and collaborators. Music has always been about bringing people together, and to see these records resonate with so many is a blessing — I’m just getting started,” Mustard said.

NMPA President & CEO David Israelite added: “This quarter honors two creators with an incredible distinction – the Diamond level certification. Both PARTYNEXTDOOR and Mustard have achieved massive success through brilliant collaborations and we congratulate them on their incredible success.”

The NMPA honors songwriters and publishers behind Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)-certified singles.

The NMPA program recognizes artists for their achievements in reaching Gold (500,000), Platinum (1 million), and Multi–Platinum (2 million or more) sales and on-demand streams. Since the program started in 2007, it has celebrated thousands of songwriters, including Lana Del Rey, Usher, Luke Combs, Beyoncé, Juice WRLD, Kane Brown, Lil Nas X, Kanye West, J.Cole, Lil Baby, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

