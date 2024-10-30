Sony Music Publishing inks global deal with Mike Dean; Launches partnership with producer collective, M.W.A.

Sony Music Publishing has signed a deal with producer Mike Dean and several members of his producer collective M.W.A., including Sean Solymar, Tommy Rush and Sage Skolfield.

The company has also launched a strategic partnership with M.W.A. to foster the creative development of its new talent.

Grammy-Award winner Mike Dean is known for his work as a producer, engineer, mixer and multi-instrumentalist.

With a body of work spanning hip-hop, pop, experimental rock and soul, Sony Music Publishing noted that Dean’s career began in the early ‘90s with his “pioneering work” alongside southern rap icons including Scarface, Ugk, and Devin The Dude.

Since then, he has continued to be a key collaborator with various artists including Travis Scott (ASTROWORLD, Sicko Mode), Beyoncé (Lemonade), Frank Ocean (Blonde), Ye (My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Mercy), The Weeknd (Beauty Behind the Madness) and many more.

As an artist, Dean has sold out headlining shows at the Wiltern in Los Angeles and toured with The Weeknd as an opening act on his sold-out After Hours Till Dawn stadium tour in the US.

He also scored the entirety of HBO’s The Idol alongside The Weeknd and Sam Levinson and starred as himself in the series.

“I’m thrilled to have Tommy Rush, Sean Solymar, and Sage Skolfield join MWA Publishing and Sony,” said Mike Dean. “We’re excited to create some incredible hits together.”

Sony Music Publishing Chairman & CEO Jon Platt added: “I am a longtime fan of Mike and his music.

“Not only has he consistently transformed Hip-Hop, but his creative influence extends across modern music, inspiring new talent through his work with M.W.A.

“We are pleased to partner with Mike and M.W.A.’s Sean Solymar, Tommy Rush, and Sage Skolfield as they continue to shape music’s future.”

Launched in 2017, Sony Music Publishing noted that Mike Dean’s producer collective, M.W.A. has worked with “many of the biggest names in music”.

Sean Solymar has worked with Nas, Latto, 070 Shake, Teyana Taylor, Madonna, Ye, Travis Scott and more, with production credits including the Grammy-winning hit song Jail.

Tommy Rush is known for his collaborations with renowned artists such as Beyoncé, Travis Scott and Ye, as well as writing and production contributions across Christine And The Queen’s Paranoia, Mike Dean’s 4:23, and the Platinum-certified hit Popular ft. Playboy Carti by The Weeknd and Madonna.

Sage Skolfield has achieved success with recent collaborations with The Weeknd including Dancing In The Flames, We Still Don’t Trust You with Metro Boomin and Future, Wheelie with Latto, as well as World Class Sinner / I’m A Freak and One Of The Girls from HBO’s The Idol.Music Business Worldwide