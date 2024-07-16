Usher named top artist-songwriter in Q1 2024 by NMPA’s Gold & Platinum Program (based on RIAA certifications)

The National Music Publishers Association (NMPA) has revealed the top songwriters in the US for the first quarter of 2024, recognizing the top artist-songwriter and non-performing songwriter for the period.

From January to March, a total of 1,159 Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum certifications were awarded.

American singer, songwriter, and dancer Usher, known for his smooth vocals and captivating performances, emerged as the top artist-songwriter, securing 20 certifications including the 5X Platinum U Got it Bad, the 4X Platinum I Don’t Mind, and the 3X Platinum Confessions Part II. Usher is published by Sony Music Publishing.

Usher has released nine studio albums throughout his career. His discography includes classics like My Way, Confessions, and Raymond v. Raymond. On Spotify, Usher has over 40 million monthly listeners.

Usher has an impressive award collection, having earned a total of eight Grammy Awards, 12 Soul Train Music Awards, eight American Music Awards and three Guinness World Records.

Meanwhile, Ashley Gorley claimed the title of the top non-performing songwriter in the Gold & Platinum Program, amassing eight certifications for songs such as the 7X Platinum Last Night, the 5X Platinum Crash My Party and the 2X Platinum Aw Naw. Gorley is also published by Sony Music Publishing.

“Q1 was huge for Sony Music Publishing. Usher’s hits have lasting power and this proves the enduring popularity of his music. Once again, Ashley Gorley reigns supreme due to his phenomenal country crossover success. We congratulate both of these exceptional songwriters,” said NMPA President & CEO David Israelite.

Ashley Gorley added: “I’m deeply grateful to be recognized by the NMPA. I’m especially thankful for their ongoing advocacy for songwriters and publishers, ensuring that our voices and contributions are always celebrated and protected.”

Last year, Gorley’s Tape Room Music sold “over 350 exploited songs” from its catalog to Red Light Ventures and Firebird Music as part of a new strategic partnership.

The NMPA recognizes and awards songwriters and publishers for achieving Gold, Platinum, or Multi-Platinum status on their songs, as determined by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). These certifications are based on a combination of sales and on-demand streams.

Since its launch in 2007, the NMPA program has celebrated countless songwriting talents, including Lana Del Rey, Luke Combs, Beyoncé, Juice WRLD, Kane Brown, Lil Nas X, Kanye West, J.Cole, Lil Baby, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

