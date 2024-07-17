Instagram launches multitrack audio feature, allowing users to add up to 20 tracks to a single Reel

In a bid to bolster its short-form video offering and compete more effectively with TikTok, Instagram is rolling out a powerful new feature for Reels: multitrack audio.

The update allows creators to add up to 20 different audio tracks to a single Reel, and incorporate elements like text, stickers, and clips while they are editing in the app, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a post on Threads (Tuesday).

“When you do this, you’ll also create your own unique audio mix that fans can save and reuse,” Mosseri said.

Previously, creators were limited to just one audio track, restricting their options for layering music, sound effects, voiceovers, and other audio elements. Multitrack audio changes the game, enabling creators to sync these components with text, stickers, and video clips for a better user experience.

Adding multiple tracks is a straightforward process. Within the Reels editing suite, users can tap the new “Add to Mix” button. This allows them to select desired tracks, trim specific sections, and arrange them within a video. After posting a multitrack Reel, viewers will not only see all the included tracks listed but also have the option to “Use Audio Mix” for their own creations.

Meta launched Reels in 2020, and the multitrack audio feature comes on the heels of Meta’s October 2022 rollout of royalty-free music for Reels ads. Back then, Meta emphasized the importance of audio for driving engagement.

“Audio is also an important hook to drive Reels engagement. To make it easier for businesses to create Reels ads, we are rolling out free, high-quality songs from our Meta Sound Collection that can be added to Carousel Ads on Reels,” Meta said at the time.

The introduction of multitrack audio comes amid a fierce battle for dominance in the short-form video landscape. TikTok has established itself as a major player, and Instagram is actively implementing features to remain competitive. In 2021, Instagram launched Reels Remix, a direct response to TikTok’s popular Duet feature, allowing users to create video responses to existing content.

Further efforts to enhance user experience include the 2023 update that enabled adding music to photo carousels. Additionally, in the same year, Instagram partnered with Spotify to generate ‘Reels Music Charts,’ showcasing popular songs from the platform in Mexico and Brazil.

Finally, 2023 saw the launch of a feature allowing users to share music on Instagram Notes, a tool that lets users display a status message at the top of their inbox, visible to their Close Friends or mutual connections.

Music Business Worldwide