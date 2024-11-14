SoundCloud rolls out new monetization feature as part of enhanced upload experience

SoundCloud has rolled out a new monetization system as part of its platform update, allowing Next Pro users to enable revenue generation during the initial upload process.

The new feature eliminates multiple steps previously required for artists to monetize their content on the platform, SoundCloud said in a blog post on Wednesday (November 13).

The updated monetization system integrates directly into the upload workflow, enabling eligible Next Pro artists to activate revenue generation.

“Next Pro artists can now seamlessly opt into ‘Monetization’ during the upload process to earn money from their tracks. There’s no need to navigate complex settings—SoundCloud makes it simple so your creativity starts working for you right away,” the company said.

However, SoundCloud noted that monetization opt-in is currently limited to Next Pro users who have previously monetized at least one track. Basic users and first-time monetizers will not have access to this feature during the upload process, and the instant monetization option is not available for multi-track uploads.

The monetization update arrives alongside other platform improvements, including a new tool that lets Next Pro users distribute their tracks to over 60 music platforms including Spotify directly from SoundCloud’s upload interface.

SoundCloud launched its distribution feature in open beta almost six years ago. It upgraded its SoundCloud Premier monetization toolset in February 2019 to allow artists to “seamlessly” distribute their music to Amazon Music, Apple Music, Instagram, Spotify, Tencent, YouTube Music and more – all from within their SoundCloud account.

The platform also launched a redesigned user interface that now features drag-and-drop functionality for track uploads and an automated notification system that alerts followers when artists upload new content.

“The moment you upload a new track, your followers will be notified, ensuring your fans stay up-to-date with your latest releases without any additional effort,” SoundCloud said.

In addition to the core upload and distribution features, SoundCloud has launched a beta merchandise program for select Next Pro artists. The program lets creators offer merch through the SoundCloud Store without covering upfront production costs.

SoundCloud launched SoundCloud Store in August, seeking to capitalize on the power of superfans. The platform offers a range of artist merch including t-shirts, hoodies, and limited-edition accessories.

The development marks the latest in SoundCloud’s artist offerings after launching its global artist development program, called ‘Ascending,’ in September to identify and promote breakthrough artists globally. Other features that the company rolled out to support artist development include a creator discovery campaign called ‘First on SoundCloud,’ and a feature called Buzzing Playlists, which were designed to address the ‘Zero-Plays Problem’ faced by many new artists.

