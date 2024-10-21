Instagram now lets users add songs to their Spotify playlists, taking a page from TikTok’s playbook

Instagram has rolled out a Spotify integration, enabling users to save songs they discover on the social media platform directly to their Spotify accounts.

“We know that music is all around you and sometimes that means right on your social media feed. That’s why beginning today, Spotify is excited to unveil a new integration with Instagram that makes it even easier to capture and instantly add songs to Spotify from Instagram with just one simple tap,” Spotify said in a note to 9to5Mac.

Users can now instantly save songs they find on Instagram to Spotify with a simple tap. Whenever music plays in posts or Stories, a new ‘Add’ button lets listeners archive tracks directly to their Spotify ‘Liked Songs’ collection, the report said.

To access the feature, users must first link their Spotify account to their Instagram profile. Once connected, saved songs will appear in both the ‘Liked Songs’ playlist and the ‘Your Library’ tab on Spotify. The integration is available to both iOS and Android users, according to the report.

The feature is reportedly being rolled out globally.

The move comes as Instagram plays catch-up with rival platform TikTok, which introduced its ‘Add to Music App’ feature almost a year ago. TikTok’s existing integration supports multiple streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

TikTok recently expanded its music integration capabilities further by partnering with Melon, a streaming service in South Korea owned by Kakao Entertainment.

For Instagram, the latest update builds on its existing relationship with Spotify, following reports of their collaboration on a feature enabling users to share their Spotify listening activity through Instagram’s Notes feature.

“At Spotify, we’re always looking for new ways to create a deeper connection between artist and fans, and with this Instagram integration we’re introducing new ways for users to discover more of their favorite artists and tracks,” Spotify was quoted by 9to5Mac as saying.

While Instagram’s integration currently supports only Spotify, this move could pave the way for future partnerships with other streaming services, potentially matching TikTok’s music integration network.

Music Business Worldwide