Meta launches Edits, a rival to TikTok parent-owned CapCut, with plans for expanded music options, including ‘royalty-free’

Facebook and Instagram parent Meta launched ‘Edits’ on Tuesday (April 22), a new video-creation app seen as a challenger or alternative to ByteDance‘s popular CapCut editor amid continued uncertainty surrounding TikTok’s future in the US.

The app, now available on both iOS and Android devices, arrives as Chinese-owned video editing tools face increased scrutiny from US regulators. Meta’s timing appears to position Edits as an alternative should TikTok and its affiliated editing app CapCut get banned from the US market.

“If you’re passionate about making videos, Edits has the tools you need to support your creation process, all in one place,” Meta said in a blog post, highlighting that Edits supports video creation for content designed not only for Meta’s own platforms but also for “any platform out there.”

Meta first revealed that it was developing Edits in January, shortly after ByteDance-owned CapCut was temporarily removed from US app stores during a brief ban on TikTok.

“There’s a lot going on right now, but no matter what happens it’s our job to provide the best possible tools for creators,” Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in January. At the time, the executive noted that Edits “is more than a video editing app, it’s a full suite of creative tools.”

“There will be a dedicated tab for inspiration, another to keep track of any early ideas you might have, a much higher quality camera which I used to record this video, all the editing tools you’d expect, the ability to share drafts with friends and other creators, and, if you decide to share your videos on Instagram, powerful insights on how those videos do.”

Prior to the launch of the new app, Mosseri indicated earlier this month that while all features will be accessible for free at launch, future versions of Edits may incorporate premium paid features.

“I think over time we might have some paid features where we’re going to need to cover cost of things like compute for big AI features. But in general, we want to create as many features that are free as possible because the more people can create, the more they will create, the better Instagram will be, and the more we will all benefit,” Mosseri said.

Meta also revealed that it is working on expanding music options within the app, ‘including royalty-free’. In October 2022, Meta started offering royalty-free music for advertisers to use in Reels ads.

Meta has revenue-sharing deals in place with major music companies including Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group, allowing them to receive a portion of revenue from the use of licensed music on creators’ posts.

Meta says Edits was built in close collaboration with creators since last year, with feedback incorporated throughout the development process. An early access program allowed select creators to test the app and provide input before the public launch.

“This is just the first step in making an app that helps you create your best videos, and we plan to keep evolving and improving Edits based on your feedback,” Meta said.

Meta hinted at more advanced features already in development for Edits. These include keyframe animation to allow creators to “pinpoint exact moments for adjustments” to their video’s timing, motion and effects, as well as AI-powered modification tools to help creators “quickly change the look and feel” of their videos.

The tech company is also developing collaboration features for sharing drafts with other creators or brands.

