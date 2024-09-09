Beatport’s LabelRadar launches collaboration platform ‘Artist Network’

Digital music platform Beatport has unveiled a new offering to facilitate collaboration among musicians.

The new feature, called Artist Network, is powered by demo submission and music discovery platform LabelRadar, which Beatport acquired in May 2022, and is now part of the group’s Music Services division. Artist Network seeks to streamline the process of finding and connecting with like-minded artists, Beatport said Thursday (September 5).

The Artist Network platform allows musicians to indicate their availability for collaboration, specify their preferred genre, country, language, and even their DAW of choice. This information enables artists to discover potential collaborators who align with their creative vision.

The platform also accommodates artists’ preferences for remote, in-person, or hybrid work, allowing artists to engage in creative projects, regardless of geographical barriers.

“The Artist Network makes it easier than ever for artists to collaborate with one another, marking a significant advancement in our platform.” Derek Clark, Beatport

Derek Clark, Director of Product Management (Music Services) at Beatport and Co-Founder of LabelRadar, said: “At LabelRadar, innovation is at the core of our mission to support and empower the artist community.

“The Artist Network makes it easier than ever for artists to collaborate with one another, marking a significant advancement in our platform, providing artists with the tools they need to connect, collaborate, and thrive like never before.”

Beatport said the launch of Artist Network comes as recent data highlights that 68% of artists face challenges when it comes to finding like-minded collaborators. Artist Network seeks to address this gap, enabling users to enhance their creative output, reach new audiences, and develop professionally through collaborations, Beatport added.

The development follows a partnership between LabelRadar and London-born independent music company Defected Records last year. This partnership aimed to simplify the demo submission process for aspiring artists, providing them with a direct channel to showcase their work to Defected’s A&R team.

LabelRadar’s Artist Network is the latest addition to a growing trend of collaboration platforms, following the launch of Collab Club by ‘artist-first creative AI’ platform Lemonaide last month, and the introduction of remote audio collaboration platform Submix in July following a $1 million funding round.

Elsewhere at Beatport, the company recently partnered with Twitch, Amazon‘s live-streaming service. This partnership aimed to establish a dedicated channel that supports the DJ community. Building on Twitch’s recent launch of the DJ Category, which allows DJs to legally stream music on the platform, Beatport’s partnership aligns with Twitch’s collaborations with major music labels, including Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Sony Music, and a large number of independent labels via Merlin.

