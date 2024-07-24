Submix raises $1m in funding, launches remote music collab platform globally

Fresh off a successful $1 million funding round, music tech audio startup Submix has launched its platform globally to offer remote audio collaboration.

The global launch, initially available for macOS users, will help musicians, producers, and audio professionals create, share, and work on projects together seamlessly, regardless of location.

The funding round attracted a diverse group of investors, including institutional investors, tech company founders, executives, and Grammy-winning music producers, Submix said in a press release. Investors include Angel Invest Ventures, SCNE, TSIC (Tiny Supercomputer Investment Company) and Vesna Capital.

Submix boasts a suite of features that support remote collaboration including high-quality video and audio channels that allow artists, producers, and engineers to connect seamlessly without needing additional plugins.

Its Browser Mode enables high-fidelity audio sharing with anyone, even those without a Submix account. Users can also visualize their ideas with Submix Sketch, which integrates drawing tools for enhanced collaboration during screen sharing.

Submix also offers a free virtual patchbay called Submix Patchbay that simplifies workflow by connecting and controlling all software and hardware, and functions both online and offline.

Audio professionals can now use Submix with a free trial available on macOS.

“Submix is committed to further empowering human creativity by improving the audio production process. We believe by creating a more connected and collaborative workflow, we can unearth more opportunities for anyone currently or looking to work in professional audio,” said Paul Jeszenszky, Submix CEO.

Submix is the latest music collaboration platform to raise at least $1 million in funding following a CAD $2.25 million (USD $1.7 million) round by BeatConnect in March.

Music collaboration platform EngineEars, which bills itself as “a vertical software platform for artists, engineers, producers and record labels,” also raised $7.5 million in a seed funding round in February.

Last November, New York-based Baton, which describes itself as a music collaboration platform for unreleased creative material, raised $4.2 million in a funding round led by BITKRAFT Ventures, a global early- and mid-stage investment platform specializing in gaming, esports, and interactive media.

