Beatport launches Twitch channel as platform introduces DJ program

Beatport, an online store focused on electronic music and DJ culture, has teamed up with Twitch to launch its own channel to support the DJ community.

The move comes over two months after Amazon-owned Twitch, known for livestreaming video games and esports, introduced its new DJ Category, allowing DJs to legally play music in their livestreams on the platform. As part of that launch, Twitch partnered with all three music majors, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Sony Music, and a large number of independent labels via Merlin.

Beatport’s Twitch channel will feature exclusive live sets from DJs in iconic locations worldwide, including rooftop performances in Barcelona, beach festivals in Ibiza, and intimate sessions from the Beatport London headquarters.

“We are excited to expand on our strong historical partnership with Twitch, and support the exciting addition of the new DJ category,” Beatport SVP Ed Hill said.

“This is an important step forward for the entire DJ community, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate in the future, both on high quality content and deeper product partnerships.”

The launch of Beatport’s channel on Twitch builds on a long-standing collaboration between the two companies, which began in 2020 with the launch of the ReConnect livestreams, a charity initiative that raised $1 million for frontline workers during the pandemic, minority groups, and war-torn countries. The ReConnect program also hosted individual EP album release streams from the likes of Charlotte de Witte and Amelie Lens and festival partnerships including Glastonbury, Movement Detroit, Junction 2, CRSSD and Creamfields.

Beatport said it has since has continued to team up with electronic music festivals and brands to provide DJ livestreams globally. With Twitch’s recent launch of the official DJ Category, Beatport said it is doubling down on its own channel.

In 2019, Beatport launched a subscription music streaming service for DJs called Beatport LINK. Prior to that, Beatport partnered with DJcity on a joint venture called Beatsource, described as a digital music retail “experience” for open format DJs.

Beatport also operates a web app called Beatport DJ, which allows users to experiment with mixing and creating content directly from their browser before they invest in expensive equipment. The platform enables experienced DJs to test mixes before downloading tracks for their next set. Beatport says it now has more than 150,000 subscribers to its DJ products.

Meanwhile, Twitch launched its DJ program to cater to the growing number of DJs streaming on its platform, which has more than quadrupled since early 2020, the platform said in June. The company added that “over 15,000 of them have been able to build and monetize communities of music fans on Twitch.”

Twitch also hinted that the new program will open up promotional opportunities “on and off” Twitch including placement on the Twitch homepage, as well as sponsorship opportunities exclusive to DJs.

