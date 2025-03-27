Apple Music integrates with DJ apps to let subscribers mix their entire music library

Apple Music has unveiled a new integration enabling its subscribers to build and mix sets directly from the platform’s catalog of over 100 million songs.

The new feature called ‘DJ with Apple’ connects Apple Music with DJ software and hardware providers including AlphaTheta, Serato, and inMusic’s Engine DJ, Denon DJ, Numark, and RANE DJ to create an ecosystem for music mixing and discovery.

In addition to providing direct access to Apple Music’s 100-million-track library, the integration also provides a new dedicated DJ with Apple Music category page on the platform, as well as crated editorial playlists for DJs.

The launch builds on Apple Music’s previous DJ-focused initiatives, including the DJ Mixes program introduced in September 2021 and Apple Music Club, a 24/7 live global radio station featuring curated DJ sets that was unveiled in December.

Stephen Campbell, Global Head of Dance, Electronic & DJ Mixes at Apple Music, said, “Apple Music is committed to supporting DJs.”

“With this latest integration, we’re taking that commitment even further—seamlessly connecting Apple Music with the industry’s leading DJ software and hardware. This innovation brings the full power of Apple Music into the creative workflow, making it easier than ever for DJs to access, play, and discover music in real time.”

The new feature arrives over a month after Apple Music announced a new promotional subscription offer of $2.99 for six months.

Algoriddim CEO Karim Morsy said, “The integration of djay with Apple Music across mobile, desktop, and spatial devices opens up a world of creative possibilities for both beginners and seasoned pros.” Algoriddim is a Germany-based software company that developed the digital music mixing software program called ‘djay’.

“With instant access to Apple Music’s catalog of over 100 million songs, DJs can mix anytime, anywhere – transforming the way they discover and play their favorite music. Whether using Automix for a seamless, hands-free experience or crafting their own unique sets with djay’s powerful mixing tools, this integration marks a major milestone in making DJing more accessible than ever.”

AlphaTheta President and CEO Yoshinori Kataoka added: “We are thrilled to bring this integration with Apple Music to DJs around the world and in their creative process. This marks a significant step forward in making DJ’ing more accessible, and we couldn’t be more excited about the possibilities it opens up.”

AlphaTheta, which produces DJ equipment and systems, has added Apple Music support to its rekordbox DJ software and selected hardware systems.

Morgan Donoghue, VP Marketing, DJ Brands at inMusic, described the Apple Music integration as a “major step forward,” adding that the collaboration “ensures DJs at every level can seamlessly discover, play, and integrate new music into their creative workflow.”

Young Ly, CEO at Serato, said, “Teaming up with Apple Music is a milestone moment for Serato’s artist community. We are excited to see established and new DJs alike combine their passion and creativity with access to one of the largest streaming catalogs in the world.”

In addition to Apple Music, other DSPs and music platforms have also enhanced their DJ offerings in recent years. In late 2020, SoundCloud launched a $19.99-a-month DJ plan, called SoundCloud DJ, that offers unlimited offline access to the platform’s catalog in its DJ performance software integrations.

Last year, Beatport, an online store focused on electronic music and DJ culture, teamed up with Amazon-owned Twitch to launch its own channel to support the DJ community. Twitch launched its DJ program in June 2024 to cater to the growing number of DJs streaming on its platform.

Music Business Worldwide