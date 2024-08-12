AI music startup Lemonaide introduces new collab tool promising ‘ethical’ AI models

Lemonaide, which describes itself as an “artist-first creative AI” platform, has launched a new tool called ‘Collab Club,’ that allows professional producers to train their own AI models using their own catalogs.

The launch comes a little over a year after Lemonaide and beat buying and selling platform BeatStars struck a strategic alliance with the aim “to establish a precedent for ethical AI business models in the music industry.”

Lemonaide says it seeks to address the challenges in the AI-generated music landscape, which it says is currently divided between ethically trained models with limited creative potential and unethical models that excel in quality but exploit artists’ works.

Founded in 2021 by hip-hop artist Michael “MJ” Jacob, Lemonaide says its Collab Club platform “sits at the center of this generative-AI music Venn Diagram.” The company claims to combine ethical practices with quality output by producing “fairly trained high-resolution loops that are ready to be made into art by professional producers.”

“All AI models are massive sets of data. We’re taking the bet that people don’t just want to work with an AI model; they want to work with creative materials and creative people,” Jacob said in a statement.

“Lemonaide Collab Club connects creators with some of today’s best producers — building a strong creative community while giving artists agency in the AI space.”

“My ultimate goal for Lemonaide is to create something that a kid stumbles across and find the joy in making music,” Jacob added.

“And we are focused on doing it the right way,” added Anirudh Mani, an AI research scientist and Lemonaide’s Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer. “Collab Club is our next step in ensuring that producers have their own say and agency over the use of their data as they create new AI-powered revenue streams.”

Lemonaide’s Collab Club is the latest among a growing number of AI collaboration platforms for the music industry. While these platforms further advance the trend of integrating AI in music production, they also raise concerns about copyright and their potential to overshadow human creativity.

Earlier this year, former Stability AI executive Ed Newton-Rex founded a non-profit called Fairly Trained, which certifies AI developers who ethically train their technology. Lemonaide says it is a member of Fairly Trained.

Over a week ago, Fairly Trained said it would be issuing new badges to certified companies, and those companies “will be required to be transparent with users about which elements of their architecture are and are not certified.”

Back in June, over 50 music organizations — including the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), BandLab Technologies, Splice, Beatport, Waves, Soundful, and LANDR — threw their support behind the Principles for Music Creation with AI, a campaign spearheaded by Roland Corporation and Universal Music Group to safeguard musicians’ rights in the era of generative AI.

