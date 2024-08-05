Beatchain and Radio City India to launch ‘Muzartdisco’ independent artist discovery platform

UK-based music tech company Beatchain has partnered with Radio City India, which claims to be one of India’s largest media companies, to launch a new artist discovery platform.

The partnership will see the companies launch a technology platform and app branded ‘Muzartdisco’ that will offer what they claim to be “a first-of-its-kind opportunity to independent Indian artists in any genre to release and promote their music.”

Muzartdisco will be powered by Beatchain’s white-label technology.

“Technology has revolutionized the music industry, democratizing and globalizing access to music for consumers and creating incredible opportunities for artists. But the sheer volume of music now available is making music discovery and cut-through more difficult,” said Ben Mendoza, CEO at Beatchain.

“Technology has revolutionized the music industry, democratizing and globalizing access to music for consumers and creating incredible opportunities for artists. But the sheer volume of music now available is making music discovery and cut-through more difficult.” Ben Mendoza, Beatchain

“Our platform enables A&R teams and labels to identify real talent – those already demonstrating the qualities needed for a thriving music career – and can connect artists directly with industry tastemakers,” Mendoza added.

Mendoza founded Beatchain in 2017 after spending over 20 years building software for Fortune 500 clients and international businesses including UBS, Goldman Sachs, SAP, Meta and Uber.

Radio City India now joins a growing list of Beatchain clients, which include FUGA, Eleven Seven Label Group, and McGhee Entertainment.

Beatchain said that its partnership with Radio City India is its biggest deal to date.

“Muzartdisco, India’s first one-stop platform for independent artists, will provide 360-degree opportunities to sustain artistic careers as well as avenues to release, promote and track their growth.” Ashit Kukian, Radio City India

Radio City India has a weekly listenership of over 69 million across 39 cities. The company claims to have the highest weekly listenership of all local stations in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai.

According to Beatchain and Radio City, the Muzartdisco platform will allow artists to retain full rights to their music and gain more insights into their performance through a personal dashboard.

Additionally, Muzartdisco offers opportunities for artists, such as studio sessions, mentoring, collaborations with “renowned” artists, writers, producers, and photoshoots.

Meanwhile, A&R teams will have access to a “tailored filtering process” on the app.

“We are on a mission to captivate and connect with audiences worldwide and this partnership will be yet another stepping stone in that direction,” said Ashit Kukian, CEO at Radio City India.

“Muzartdisco, India’s first one-stop platform for independent artists, will provide 360-degree opportunities to sustain artistic careers as well as avenues to release, promote and track their growth.

“Radio City has the right mix of communication and marketing tools to enhance the presence of artists on Muzartdisco. This can be leveraged through cross pollination with Radio City’s other internal intellectual properties like SMINCO, Happydemic, JioTV+ amongst others.”

The partnership comes as the Indian music market continues to grow, experiencing the largest year-on-year increase in total annual on-demand music streams to 1.037 trillion in 2023, second only to the United States in annual streaming volume, according to data from Luminate.

Music Business Worldwide