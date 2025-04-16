Luminate strikes partnership with South Korea’s KreatorsNetwork, an artist services firm aiming to globalize K-pop labels

Entertainment industry data and research company Luminate has struck a partnership with South Korea’s KreatorsNetwork.

The Seoul-headquartered KreatorsNetwork describes itself as a “data-driven artist services company” that specializes in digital music distribution and artist promotion.

It says that at present it’s focused on “building global expansion strategies for K-pop labels.”

Under the deal with Luminate, KreatorsNetwork will have an exclusive license to sell and distribute Luminate’s global music streaming data in South Korea, along with Luminate’s consumer insights and enhanced metadata solutions through the data company’s CONNECT platform.

“At Luminate, we are dedicated to working with partners across the entertainment industry at a global level, helping them to make data-informed decisions in an ever-evolving media landscape,” Luminate CEO Rob Jonas said.

“We’re glad to enter this new partnership with KreatorsNetwork. which allows us to amplify our service within such an influential and forward-thinking international market.”

KreatorsNetwork CEO Steve Shin added: “After serving K-pop labels for the past five years via data-driven promotional strategies, we are confident that Luminate’s expertise will help us pave the way for the Korean music industry’s move to the next phase of global expansion.”

Luminate’s reports on the music market are among the most closely-watched in the industry.

Its latest year-end report, for 2024, found global audio streams, including both audio and video, rose 14% YoY last year, to nearly 5 trillion in total.

A large part of that came from outside the US, with non-US markets reporting a 17.3% YoY increase in streams. Asia saw the largest increase in subscription streams (up 10.7% YoY), while Europe saw 8% YoY growth, and Latin America clocked in at 6.1%.

For Luminate, the KreatorsNetwork deal follows its acquisition last year of Quansic, a global music and artist identification service that boasts of being the world’s largest, with over 2.5 million ISNIs (artist identifiers) and 200 million asset identifiers.

Also last year, Luminate launched the Luminate Index, a tool designed to calculate an artist’s influence for purposes including brand partnerships.

At the same time, Luminate announced a partnership with Sony Audio under which the data company provides "high-level, data-driven insights" and consultation services to Sony.