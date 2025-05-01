Adrian Sarosi joins Luminate as Vice President, General Manager of International

Music data analytics firm Luminate has appointed Adrian Sarosi as Vice President, General Manager of International to lead its global growth initiatives.

Based in London, Sarosi will oversee the company’s international expansion strategy. He will help Luminate identify new opportunities for its entertainment data services across multiple markets and sectors.

Sarosi brings 25 years of commercial leadership experience in entertainment, technology and SaaS analytics to the position. Over the course of his career, he has managed revenues exceeding $500 million and established partnerships with major entertainment companies including Sony Music, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Kobalt, and technology platforms such as Spotify, Apple, Amazon, YouTube, Microsoft, Snap, Meta, and Vevo.

“It’s a privilege to have someone join the team with as much expertise and vision as Adrian,” said Scott Ryan, Luminate’s EVP, Commercial.

“Luminate highlights entertainment trends and insights on a global level, and we are dedicated to ensuring that our products and services help business across all relevant markets and industries.”

Commenting on his appointment, Sarosi added: “It’s an exciting moment to be joining this team, and I look forward to sharing Luminate’s unique technology and trusted data with new global partners.”

The appointment comes as Luminate’s data shows a surge in global streaming numbers. According to the company’s 2024 Year-End Music Report, on-demand audio streams topped 4.8 trillion globally last year, a 14% increase from the previous year.

While US streaming growth stood at 6.4%, non-US territories surged 17.3%, highlighting international markets as the primary growth engine for the music industry.

Luminate powers the Billboard music charts.

To support its expansion, Luminate, formerly known as MRC Data, struck a partnership with South Korea’s KreatorsNetwork, which describes itself as a “data-driven artist services company” that specializes in digital music distribution and artist promotion.

The deal, announced in April, will grant KreatorsNetwork an exclusive license to sell and distribute Luminate’s global music streaming data in South Korea, along with Luminate’s consumer insights and enhanced metadata solutions through the data company’s CONNECT platform.

Earlier this week, Luminate announced that it has partnered with Epic Games to add streams of Fortnite Jam Tracks to Luminate’s data. The streams won’t be part of Billboard charts, but they will be included in the “Interactive On-Demand” metrics in Luminate’s Connect platform.

