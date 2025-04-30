Luminate strikes music data partnership with Fortnite maker Epic Games

Luminate, the entertainment industry data and research company that powers the Billboard music charts, has struck a partnership with Epic Games that will add streams of Fortnite Jam Tracks to Luminate’s data.

To be clear, these streams won’t be part of Billboard charts, but they will be included in the “Interactive On-Demand” metrics in Luminate’s Connect platform.

Jam Tracks are a selection of recordings available for use as “Lobby Music” and “Moments” in Fortnite modes such as Battle Royale, Creative, Fortnite Festival, LEGO Fortnite, and Save the World.

Among the tracks currently available as Jam Tracks are BTS’ Butter, The Weeknd’s Can’t Feel My Face, Metallica’s Ride the Lightning, and Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso, and among hundreds of others. (Metallica and Carpenter are former and future icons in Fortnite Festival, respectively.)

Luminate’s research has highlighted the impact that an artist’s or track’s presence in a video game can have on consumption. The data firm’s 2024 mid-year report found that tracks included in Fortnite Festival announcements showed an average increase of 8.7% in on-demand audio streaming the day after the announcement, compared to the day before.

Meanwhile, Luminate’s 2024 year-end report showed streaming upticks for Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Spice and the late Juice WRLD in the wake of their participation in Fortnite Remix last November. The finale concert of that month-long event attracted 14.3 million concurrent players, an all-time high for Fortnite and further evidence that virtual concerts can have a major place in the music industry.

The integration of Fortnite streams into Luminate data highlights the growing tie-up of music and video gaming, an industry that is itself larger than music and movies combined. A 2024 Dentsu Research report noted that the video game industry generated $184 billion in 2023, while global box office revenues totaled $33.9 billion and recorded music brought in $28.6 billion.

Yet the distinctions between different modes of entertainment are becoming less relevant in what Luminate CEO Rob Jonas calls the “transmedia landscape.”

“In today’s increasingly transmedia landscape, where technology is blurring the lines of content and fan experiences across platforms, it’s more important than ever to understand engagement and audience trends in the gaming space and how they overlap with music consumption,” Jonas said.

“We’re witnessing the rise of interconnected experiences, and understanding how audiences interact with these across games, music, and other mediums is crucial.

“We’re delighted that our new partners at Epic Games understand this need, and we look forward to developing this partnership as the convergence of music and gaming evolves.”

Emily Levy, Director, Music, Talent & Influencer at Epic Games, said the partnership with Luminate “will enable artists to unlock even more value from bringing their music to Fortnite.”

The integration of music into Fortnite “gives players an authentic way to experience iconic songs through self-expression, creation, discovery and play,” she added.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the music industry to tap into unique and immersive ways to connect with new and existing fans.”Music Business Worldwide