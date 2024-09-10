Audiomack teams up with Mogul to bring royalty tracking to its creators

Music streaming service Audiomack has partnered with royalty tracking platform Mogul to enable half a million active creators to manage their Audiomack royalties alongside other revenue streams.

The collaboration is designed to help independent artists track and collect the royalties they’re owed more accurately, according to a joint release on Tuesday (September 10).

Audiomack is a music streaming and discovery platform that allows artists to upload unlimited music for free. With 30 million monthly users on its platform, it features a curated library of music from major and independent labels. Audiomack offers features like Connect for direct fan engagement, Supporters for fan contributions, Premiere Access for fan rewards, and Audiomod for real-time track editing.

Mogul is a royalty tracking platform focused on helping artists gain transparency and control over their earnings. The startup was founded by former SoundCloud For Artists lead Jeff Ponchick and Joey Mason. In just four months since its launch earlier this year, Mogul says it has tracked over $100 million in royalties and assisted artists in recovering an additional $150 million in royalties from various distributors, publishers, and other music platforms.

Mogul supports income and registration tracking of more than 100 distributors, publishers, PROs, and platforms, now including Audiomack.

Mogul and Audiomack said they seek to address the challenges artists face in earning a sustainable income from their music. The partnership makes Mogul’s royalty tracking system available to all current and future artists on Audiomack’s platform through the Audiomack Monetization Program, or AMP.

Artists using Audiomack can now link their accounts with Mogul “to maximize their earning potential and collect the most detailed royalty data.” This integration will allow artists to not only track their streaming royalties but also explore new revenue streams and avoid “black market streaming farming schemes.”

Back in July, Audiomack launched a new feature called Sponsored Songs, allowing artists to pay to promote their music directly to targeted audiences without resorting to unethical practices like streaming farms.

“This partnership unlocks financial freedom and transparency, providing artists not just with distribution royalty tracking, but with entry points to new revenue streams.” Jacob Lowy, Audiomack

“We are thrilled to partner with the leading creator friendly platform in the music industry,” Mogul CEO Jeff Ponchick said. “The Audiomack team shares deeply in our vision of financial transparency and through this integration we look forward to helping artists on their platform build longstanding careers in music.”

Jacob Lowy, Manager of Licensing & Music Partnerships, Audiomack, added: “Audiomack and Mogul share a central mission: empower artists to build leverage, self-sufficiency, and independence.

“This partnership unlocks financial freedom and transparency, providing artists not just with distribution royalty tracking, but with entry points to new revenue streams, and the power to investigate the needlessly opaque financial structures of the industry.”

Music Business Worldwide