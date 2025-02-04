Warner Music Group and Audiomack expand licensing deal to cover 47 additional countries

Warner Music Group has expanded its licensing agreement with Audiomack, a music streaming and discovery platform, to 47 new countries.

The partnership, which began in 2019 and was Audiomack’s first licensing deal with a major music company, now includes various territories where Audiomack says “listeners are already highly engaged”.

The UK, France, Italy, Germany, the Caribbean, Mexico, Uganda, and Zimbabwe are among the newly added regions in the expanded agreement.

These additional markets join existing territories, including the US, Canada, Jamaica, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa.

The complete Audiomack catalog of WMG artists for the additional territories has already been added to the service and is now available to listeners.

WMG’s expanded deal with Audiomack follows the latter company’s recent partnership with Saregama, touted as India’s oldest label, to bring “thousands” of Bollywood hits and regional language tracks to the platform’s global listener base.

Audiomack recently hit 10 million daily active users globally, as confirmed by Audiomack Founder Dave Macli in a LinkedIn post in November 4.

Audiomack also confirmed that it had 36 million monthly active users

Launched in 2012 by Dave Macli and David Ponte, Audiomack says its catalog includes music from all three major labels and Merlin. It also has partnerships in place with LVRN and DistroKid.

The platform claims to support “half a million active creators” and also says that it is ranked as the No. 1 music streaming app in eight African countries.

“At WMG, we value partnerships with innovative companies like Audiomack that share our vision for driving music discovery and amplifying emerging talent,” said Allan Coye, EVP, Global Head of Recorded Music Business Development, WMG.

“This expanded agreement deepens our commitment to connecting artists with fans worldwide and making music accessible on a global scale.

“We look forward to continuing to build on this partnership and bring more music to audiences around the world.”

David Ponte, Audiomack CMO, added: “Audiomack has evolved into a global streaming service in every sense of the word.

“In the last five years, we’ve established our office in Africa, executed campaigns across multiple continents, and showcased emerging talent from diverse genres.

“Our mission is to give users worldwide access to music shaping global culture. The Warner Music Group library, with its many talented artists, is naturally a crucial part of that vision.”Music Business Worldwide