Audiomack hits 10m active users; strikes partnership with India’s oldest label, Saregama

Digital streaming platform Audiomack has partnered with Saregama, touted as India’s oldest label, to bring “thousands” of Bollywood hits and regional language tracks to the platform’s global listener base.

The partnership comes at a time when Audiomack has hit 10 million active users globally, Audiomack Founder Dave Macli confirmed in a LinkedIn post on Monday (November 4).

Audiomack has already established a strong presence in South Asian music, particularly in the Punjabi genre, which generates over 160 million streams globally each month. Canada has emerged as a particularly strong market, accounting for 77.5 million of these streams, Audiomack said.

Akash Raje, South Asian music curation lead at Audiomack, highlighted the platform’s focus on diverse musical subcultures. “Audiomack Desi’s curation serves lean-in listeners and highlights subcultures in South Asian music, such as the burgeoning Afrodesi and Desi Electronic scenes.

“The addition of Saregama’s diverse front-line and legacy catalog allows us to better curate the rich musical tapestry that is South Asian music, bringing both classic and contemporary Indian music to fans worldwide.”

Audiomack already serves more than 200,000 monthly active users in India alone, along with significant user bases across Pakistan, Bangladesh, and neighboring countries. In the UK, Audiomack has also built strong following for Desi content in cities with large South Asian populations including Birmingham, Manchester, and London.

The platform has partnered with 5X Fest, North America’s largest Punjabi music festival. The 2024 festival in Surrey, Canada, attracted 3,000 attendees and generated 50 million digital impressions, with Audiomack curating the official festival playlist, it said.

With over 35 million monthly users, Audiomack offers several features for artist-fan engagement including Connect, a messaging tool for direct artist-fan communication; Supporters, allowing fans to financially support their favorite artists; and Audiomod, which enables real-time track editing capabilities for listeners.

“The addition of Saregama’s diverse front-line and legacy catalog allows us to better curate the rich musical tapestry that is South Asian music, bringing both classic and contemporary Indian music to fans worldwide.” Akash Raje, Audiomack

The deal with Saregama follows Audiomack’s partnership with royalty tracking platform Mogul in September to enable half a million active creators to manage their Audiomack royalties alongside other revenue streams. Audiomack has other partnerships in place with Merlin, Universal Music Group, independent music company LVRN, and DistroKid.

For Saregama, the partnership comes as it continues to expand its business. In August, it finalized its acquisition of digital entertainment firm Pocket Aces Pictures, which it described as “the secret sauce that will help us transition” to newer forms of content.

In 2020, Saregama partnered with music streaming giant Spotify, a deal that saw its catalog return to Spotify in the Indian market after SPOT removed that catalog in India following a copyright infringement lawsuit.

Music Business Worldwide