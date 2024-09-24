Audience development platform un:hurd music has expanded its partner network and launched two new membership tiers to provide artists with an enhanced suite of marketing and promotional tools.

Its new partners include CD Baby, SoundCloud, Audiomack, Amazon Merch on Demand, EmPawa, feature.fm, beatBread, Laylo, Rotor Videos by LyricFind, masterchannel, RoEx, RepostExchange, Chartmetric, GEMA, MusicHub, Gotobeat, UD Music, Fave, Mogul, loop.fans, Volta VR, Warm, Lounges.tv, elasticStage, Music Industry Mentor, and The Featured Artists Coalition.

Founded in 2021, the company says it has partnered with over 100,000 artists to develop and grow their audiences, communities and careers.

Earlier this year, un:hurd closed a “six-figure” strategic funding round that included investments from Nigerian artist/record exec Mr Eazi, Dutch DJ/producer Sam Feldt, and Kobalt founder and Chairman Willard Ahdritz, who led a “seven-figure” funding round for un:hurd last year.

While un:hurd did not disclose the scope of its partnerships with these companies, the company said each deal is expected to provide artists with benefits including exclusive discounts for un:hurd music’s Pro members.

“Artists can now more seamlessly access funding, improve the quality of their tracks, create more engaging content and leverage streaming and social media best practice resources all from our partnership suite,” said Alex Brees, Founder and CEO, un:hurd music.

“Combining these partnerships with our core tools creates a powerful and streamlined workflow for our artist community from creation, through to funding and promotion.”

In addition to the new partnerships, un:hurd is also introducing two new membership tiers: Pro and Select. The Pro tier offers a set of self-serve tools for aspiring artists, including a fan hub creation tool and a personalized benchmarking system. Members of this tier will also enjoy discounted promotions, automated ad booking without additional fees, and access to more discounts offered through un:hurd music’s partner network.

The Select tier provides a more hands-on approach, with un:hurd’s marketing team offering personalized support to a curated roster of artists. This includes tailored marketing plans, social media strategy development, and targeted promotional campaigns across various channels.

un:hurd has already worked with artists like Tayla Parx, Bree Runway, M24, and Fraser T. Smith, and developed talents like The K’s, Richard Carter, MAIA, Calum Ingram, and KONG through its Select tier services.

“Our vision at un:hurd has always been to create a world where all artists can achieve success on their own terms. We do this by creating an audience development platform which acts as a central nucleus for artists when it comes to their music marketing and promotional decisions,” said Brees.

Music Business Worldwide