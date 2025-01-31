‘We aim to solidify Saudi Arabia as a global destination for music and entertainment within the next five years.’

The global music industry’s attention was on the MENA region again last month, as XP Music Futures returned to Saudi Arabia for its fourth year.

The 2024 edition of the Middle East and North Africa-focused music conference, organized by Saudi-headquartered MDLBEAST, took place in Riyadh from December 5 to 7 and featured over 200 industry speakers and 150 acts.

XP attracted around 40,000 attendees over the three days, MDLBEAST CEO Ramadan Alharatani confirms, with a line-up of what he says, was “44% female and 55% male speakers”.

Alharatani also notes that the 2024 edition set a new Guinness World Record for the Largest Temporary Continuous Outdoor LED Screen at 4,808.84 square meters.

The XP industry conference was followed by the Soundstorm Festival, also organized by MDLBEAST, and which Alharatani confirms saw a total attendance of 450,000 people over three days. The lineup featured over 200 regional and local acts, as well as global superstars including Eminem, Linkin Park, A$AP Rocky, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, Muse, and more.

MDLBEAST’s growing international profile and success rate in booking superstar artists and senior industry speakers highlight the MENA region’s positioning as a high-potential proposition for the global industry.

Evidence of the wider region’s growth arrived via the IFPI‘s Global Music report last March, which showed that recorded music revenues in MENA rose by 14.4% in 2023, outpacing the global recorded music growth rate of 10.2%. Streaming revenues held a 98.4% share of the recorded music market in the MENA region that year (IFPI).

MDLBEAST’s home market of Saudi Arabia, a key music market in the region, has a young, highly connected, and social media-savvy population. According to Datareportal, Saudi Arabia counted 36.84 million internet users at the start of 2024, with internet penetration in the market at 99%.

Events like XP and Soundstorm are catering to this globally connected generation’s demand for live entertainment experiences and industry knowledge-building and networking opportunities.

“With the younger generation growing up surrounded by live music events — something previous generations didn’t have access to — there is a clear shift in how music is being embraced and celebrated,” explains Alharatani, commenting on the expansion of Saudi Arabia’s domestic music market in recent years.

“Looking ahead, we aim to solidify Saudi Arabia as a global destination for music and entertainment within the next five years, with our local artists and events gaining international recognition,” he adds.

“To achieve this, creating a supportive ecosystem is essential — helping to establish local music labels, supporting managers, agents, and event promoters, and ensuring that the infrastructure is in place for talent to thrive.”

Alharatani tells us that MDLBEAST’s XP event was “initially created to provide a collaborative space for exchanging ideas” and that the event “has stayed true to its mission of developing Saudi Arabia’s music scene by supporting local talent and connecting them with professionals regionally and globally”.

The event has also expanded beyond its core annual conference with year-round programs targeting creatives and artists.

XP’s offshoot initiatives include the Artist Management Bootcamp (AMB), which sets up internship opportunities at leading international music labels and agencies, and XChange, which takes “pop-up versions” of XP to other cities in the region, with previous editions in Cairo and Muscat.

Other initiatives include Hunna, a network Alharatani tells us is aimed at “empowering women in the MENA music industry” and XPerform, “a contest giving aspiring singers a platform to perform at Soundstorm Festival and other MDLBEAST flagship events”.

Adds Alharatani: “MDLBEAST’s vision is not only to showcase the best of Saudi music and entertainment but also to ensure that the region becomes a driving force on the global stage.”

Here, MDLBEAST CEO Ramadan Alharatani shares his highlights from the 2024 edition of XP Music Futures and shares his predictions for the local and regional music industry.

XP Music Futures attracts superstar artists and senior executive speakers. What makes the event such an appealing platform for senior execs, artists and producers to share their knowledge?

I think this has increasingly become the case because XP Music Futures is truly a one-of-a-kind event in the region.

It’s where we’re seeing a diverse range of genres and subgenres flourish, blending local culture with global influences and creating a unique fusion of traditional and contemporary music styles. This creativity and cultural richness make it an exciting space for sharing ideas and innovation.

On top of that, we’re showcasing incredible local talent, giving them a chance to stand alongside international artists, which not only elevates their visibility but also highlights the growing global interest in the region’s music scene.

With more international visitors at events like XP and Soundstorm and more Saudi artists playing internationally, the narrative is shifting. We’re breaking stereotypes and proving that the Middle East has a thriving, dynamic music culture worth celebrating and engaging with.

What are a few of your personal highlights from the 2024 event?

XP Music Futures 2024 was packed with so many incredible moments. Some that really stood out for me were the producing masterclass with David Guetta – getting to have such an intimate, hands-on session with a global icon like him was a privilege. Then there was the MDLBEAST five-year celebration panel, which was really personal.

Talal Albahiti (COO and Head of Music), Nada Alhelabi (Director of the MDLBEAST Foundation), Baloo (Chief Creative Officer), and I got to sit down and reflect on our journey, sharing stories, challenges, and wins, and even taking everyone back to the early days with some photos and videos. It was a proud moment for all of us.

Another highlight was our collaboration with Warner Music Africa, which brought so much energy to the event. We had panels with amazing industry leaders like Temi Adeniji and showcases from incredible East African talent like Joeboy, Kold AF, and Wizard Chan. Seeing how far we’ve come and the connections we’re building across the region and beyond – that’s what XP is all about.

A big highlight was David Guetta’s production masterclass. Tell us about the significance of securing such a high-profile speaker and how it sets the benchmark for future production masterclasses at XP?

Securing David Guetta for the production masterclass at XP was a huge moment for us, not just because of his global status, but also because of his long-standing connection to MDLBEAST.

He’s been with us since the very first Soundstorm Festival and was one of the first international artists to truly believe in our vision and recognize the talent and potential coming out of the region. Having him lead the masterclass at XP and then play at Soundstorm a week later felt like a full-circle moment.

It was incredible to see young producers getting firsthand tips, asking their questions, and learning directly from someone at the top of their game — that’s exactly the kind of exchange we envisioned for these workshops. This session not only set the bar high for future production masterclasses but also highlighted the immense talent and interest in music production within the region.

I hope it’s inspired many to push their boundaries, and maybe one day, we’ll have a Saudi artist of David’s caliber leading a masterclass at XP. That would be the ultimate milestone for us.

XP’s programming included the “Introducing the Grammy’s to Saudi Arabia” segment led by the Saudi Music Commission. Tell us about what this entailed and how It bridges the gap between the music industry in the United States and the MENA region.

Leading the session was Panos A. Panay, President of the Recording Academy, who offered valuable insights into the origins of this collaboration and shared an exciting vision for the future of this exciting partnership. Over the past two years, Panos and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. have been deeply engaged with the MENA region and Africa, traveling extensively, participating in listening sessions, and working closely with local music creators and government ministries.

Their mission to expand the Recording Academy internationally is about more than just recognition, it’s about supporting music creators on a global scale through education, cross-cultural exchanges, and intellectual property advocacy.

This collaboration bridges the gap between the US music industry and our region, offering opportunities for local talent to connect, learn, and grow on a global stage. It’s inspiring to see an institution as iconic as the Grammys acknowledging the incredible potential and creativity coming out of the MENA region. This is just the beginning of what I believe will be a long and fruitful partnership.

What impact are you seeing XP having on the local artist and producer community in Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region?

XP is having a profound impact on the local artist and producer community in Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region by inspiring and encouraging new talent to pursue careers in music.

Local and regional artists are now breaking through on both a regional and international scale, scoring hits and securing high-profile collaborations.

Artists like Palestinian-Jordanian pop star Zeyne, Saudi DJ and producer Cosmicat, Saudi rapper Asayel, DJ Nooriyah, the all-female Saudi psychedelic rock band Seera, hip-hop stars like Egyptian Marwan Moussa, Ethiopian-Saudi rapper Dafencii, and the Saudi DJ duo Dish Dash, now based in Saudi and Berlin, are just a few examples of this new wave of talent.

XP also plays a key role through initiatives like XPerform and Storm Shaker, where winners get to perform at major events like Soundstorm, the Grand Prix in Jeddah, EXIT Festival in Serbia, O’BEACH Dubai, MOGA Festival in Morocco, and BSMNT in Tunisia. These opportunities give artists the chance to play in front of large international crowds for the first time.

With resources like MDLBEAST Records and our studios, we’re helping artists grow and accelerate their careers. XP provides a platform for local talent to showcase their work, inspiring future generations to pursue music and push boundaries. The impact is clear, and we’re excited to continue fostering the region’s music scene.

MDLBEAST runs a number of initiatives, for example a music publishing arm launched last year, as well as MDLBEAST Records, plus the MDLBEAST Foundation and MDLBEAST Radio. Could you give us some insight into the wider ecosystem you’re building with the MDLBEAST brand, and how you see it growing over the coming years?

MDLBEAST is building a sustainable and dynamic music ecosystem that spans across various pillars, from events and venues to our music publishing arm, MDLBEAST Records, and MDLBEAST Radio.

Our goal is to foster new talent, accelerate careers, and promote local, regional, and international exchange. Through initiatives like Publishing and Records, we’re providing artists with the tools they need to develop their craft, market their work, and ensure they are supported in their artistic journeys, enabling them to thrive financially from their passion.

MDLBEAST Radio plays a key role in pushing Saudi and regional talent to wider audiences, while also collaborating with international artists and radio stations. The MDLBEAST Foundation, with initiatives like XP, is dedicated to fostering a human-centric music industry focused on well-being, sustainable practices, and creating a more conscious ecosystem through educational and innovative programs.

These pillars work together to put Saudi Arabia and the MENA region on the global music map, and we’re excited to continue expanding and collaborating with international brands, artists, and institutions.

We want local and regional talent to take pride in their roots and contribute to this emerging scene. Looking ahead, we aim to make an even bigger impact, going bolder and further in promoting the rich musical culture of the region.

What are your predictions for MENA music industry’s positioning on the global stage in the coming years?

I predict that in the future, music traditionally categorized as “Middle Eastern” or “world music” will gain international traction, breaking through into more mainstream global markets.

The region’s rich cultural diversity and unique sound are beginning to captivate listeners worldwide.

Saudi Arabia, in particular, is emerging as a music hub, with significant investments in infrastructure, better support systems for artists, and expanded opportunities for live performances.

This environment is fostering new talent and creating more avenues for artists to showcase their work on the international stage.

As you start planning the 2025 edition of XP, what would you like to improve or expand on following the previous four years’ events?

As we start planning the 2025 edition of XP, we’re looking to take everything to the next level by expanding our reach and continuing to expand our horizons. One key area we want to focus on is increasing the diversity of speakers and artists, particularly in terms of genre representation.

We’ve already seen huge growth in talent from across the region, but there’s still so much potential to showcase even more genres and styles, from electronic music to alternative and indie scenes.

We also want to create more hands-on opportunities for emerging artists, like mentorship programs or workshops that give them direct access to industry experts.

Plus, we plan to expand the collaboration with international brands and artists, bringing even more global recognition to Saudi and regional talent. Ultimately, our goal is to make XP 2025 even more inclusive, impactful, and inspiring for both the local community and our international attendees.