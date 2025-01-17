21 Savage, Gunna, Metro Boomin’, and Wiz Khalifa to perform at Balad Beast 2025 in Saudi Arabia

Artists including 21 Savage, Gunna, Metro Boomin’, and Wiz Khalifa have been confirmed as performers at the upcoming Balad Beast 2025 music festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The event, scheduled for January 30-31, will be held at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Al-Balad.

MDLBEAST says that it “has meticulously curated a lineup that blends international sensations with local talent, offering attendees a one-of-a-kind musical experience tailored to every taste”.

In addition to trap and hip-hop stars 21 Savage, Gunna, Metro Boomin’, and Wiz Khalifa, Balad Beast will also see performances from Michael Kiwanuka, Ghostly Kisses, and Zeyne.

The festival says that it also champions local and regional talent, spotlighting acts such as Dish Dash, Biirdperson, and Vinyl Mode.

Elsewhere on the festival’s lineup, the electronic music program will feature sets from Alexander Skancke, Brawther, Maceo Plex, Mau P, and many more.

Festival organizer, Saudi Arabia-based music entertainment company MDLBEAST, claims that the event is “a festival unlike any other” that showcases “the rich cultural tapestry of Saudi Arabia”.

Held in the Historic District of Jeddah, Balad Beast takes over various courtyards to host four different stages.

MDLBEAST was established in 2019 following the launch of its flagship festival, SOUNDSTORM. It now operates under three corporate arms: XP Music Futures, MDLBEAST PRESENTS, and MDLBEAST Record Label.

The company also expanded into music publishing last summer with the launch of MDLBEAST Publishing.

The new division aims to work with songwriters, producers, and artists in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East and North Africa region.

MDLBEAST Publishing said it would be working with Sentric to provide global support beyond the MENA region and administrative services for registering authors’ works.

XP Music Futures is a MENA-focused music conference. The event was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last month (December 5-7).

MDLBEAST says that XP Music Futures aims to amplify the music and creative scene across Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East region.