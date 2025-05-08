Alex Stolls elevated to Partner at music and entertainment law firm Boyarski Fritz

Music and entertainment law firm Boyarski Fritz LLP has promoted Alex Stolls to Partner.

Stolls represents clients including Will Smith, Lil Kim, BLACKPINK‘s JISOO, producers Louis Bell, Cirkut, Stargate, Hit-Boy, Tainy and Federico Vindver, and the estate of Earth Wind & Fire‘s Maurice White.

He specializes in transactional dealmaking, including music catalog transactions, recording and publishing agreements and film and television productions, and counsels a diverse array of clients including recording artists, songwriters, music producers, record labels, music publishers, industry executives, social media-influencers, film and television properties and management firms.

In his new role at Boyarski Fritz, Stolls will employ his expertise in entertainment law and intellectual property matters, while serving as a leader on the firm’s management team.

“I am incredibly honored to take on the new role of Partner, and to do so at the firm where I started my legal career makes it that much more special,” Stolls said.

“It is a true privilege to represent the industry’s best clients and to advocate for their success on a daily basis,” he added. “I am grateful to Jason [Boyarski] and David [Fritz] for their continued trust and I look forward to helping to take the firm to new heights.”

Stolls serves as outside business affairs counsel to BMG, Create Music Group, Slipstream, Tommy Mottola, Electric Feel and Austin Rosen, NEON16 and Lex Borrero, and Invisible Universe. He previously worked at William Morris Endeavor and Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams & Sheppard before joining Boyarski Fritz.

Founding Partner Jason Boyarski said: “Alex’s well-deserved promotion was an easy choice for our firm. After many foundational years of entertainment deal-making at the highest levels, Alex’s expertise continues to be instrumental in the firm’s growth and the success of our clients.”

Boyarski added: “We identified Alex right out of law school as a dedicated, strategic thinking and hardworking attorney and he has proven to be a homegrown success story.”

Founded in 2011, Boyarski Fritz describes itself as a “full-service entertainment, media and intellectual property-oriented law firm.”

Stolls’ promotion marks the latest in the music and entertainment law space after London-based music law firm Russells Solicitors appointed its new Partner, Liv Lyons, two weeks ago.

In January, US-based music and entertainment law firm King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano, LLP promoted Brigitte Alanis, alongside her colleague Harold Papineau, to Partner.

