Saudi Arabia’s MDLBEAST unveils ‘A Thousand And One’ festival concept featuring electronic music, immersive storytelling

Saudi Arabia-based music entertainment company MDLBEAST is looking to expand the Middle East’s music landscape with the launch of a new music festival concept and the rollout of a new set of initiatives for 2025.

MDLBEAST recently announced the launch of its A Thousand And One festival concept, offering music, arts, and culture. The two-day festival, scheduled for April 24-25 in Riyadh, will blend electronic music with immersive storytelling and experiences, said MDLBEAST.

Ramadan Alharatani, CEO of MDLBEAST, described the festival as an example of the company’s broader vision.

“A Thousand And One is a key example of our mission to build and curate a diverse range of music experiences that cater to different audiences and genres,” Alharatani said.

“Inspired by our rich heritage and culture, this new festival concept reinforces our commitment to expanding the region’s music landscape, and we can’t wait to share it with the public.”

Meanwhile, MDLBEAST Foundation is pursuing an aggressive agenda to transform the music industry in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

In 2024, the MDLBEAST Foundation hosted a series of programs that sought to bolster the MENA music ecosystem:

XPERFORM – a talent competition that discovered Lamia Khattab from over 1,000 applicants across 36 nationalities in 2024

– a talent competition that discovered Lamia Khattab from over 1,000 applicants across 36 nationalities in 2024 Hearful – a hearing health awareness initiative that carried out over 140 hearing tests, diagnosing 13 individuals with hearing problems

– a hearing health awareness initiative that carried out over 140 hearing tests, diagnosing 13 individuals with hearing problems XCHANGE – a set of workshops touring the Middle East, engaging over 200 music professionals across Kuwait City, Tunis, and Muscat

– a set of workshops touring the Middle East, engaging over 200 music professionals across Kuwait City, Tunis, and Muscat Sound Futures – an initiative that connected music startups with investors

PWR CHORD – an initiative that showcased 10 guitarists performing before a panel of six judges

– an initiative that showcased 10 guitarists performing before a panel of six judges Artist Management Bootcamp – a program that saw 35 graduates, some of whom have already secured internships at Sony Music, Warner Music, and MDLBEAST Records.

MDLBEAST Foundation said some of these programs will run through 2025. The 2025 initiatives include its HUNNA mentorship program, the XPERFORM talent competition, and the XCHANGE workshop series. It says its efforts build on the success of its 2024 XP Music Futures conference, which attracted 5,130 attendees, 23 partners, and 380 speakers across 121 sessions. The 2023 conference drew 190 speakers from across the world and “thousands” of attendees.

“Through these initiatives, MDLBEAST Foundation is not only shaping the future of music in Saudi Arabia and the region but also contributing to the development of a global music industry that is innovative, inclusive, and resilient,” said Nada Alhelabi, Director at MDLBEAST Foundation.

In January, Alharatani said the company aims “to solidify Saudi Arabia as a global destination for music and entertainment within the next five years, with our local artists and events gaining international recognition.”

