Music Nation Partners with SoundExchange to collect and distribute Neighboring Rights in the UAE

Digital collective management organization SoundExchange has entered the United Arab Emirates’ collection and neighboring rights distribution market through a new partnership with the UAE’s Music Nation Copyrights Management.

Music Nation is a music rights management that licenses the rights of authors, publishers, sound recording owners and performers throughout the UAE. It also counts US-based BMI as a partner.

The collaboration seeks to “enable the collection and distribution of neighboring rights in the UAE,” according to a joint release on Wednesday (March 26).

Data from the IFPI shows that the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region recorded a 22.8% increase in recorded music revenue in 2024, making it the fastest-growing music market globally. Streaming in the MENA region accounted for 99.5% of total revenues.

Under the deal between Music Nation and SoundExchange, the latter will provide Music Nation with technology, data and industry experience in royalty management, allowing Music Nation to collect neighboring rights, or the royalties paid to sound recording owners, producers and recording artists for the public performance of their music.

“This partnership marks a milestone for recording artists and sound recording rights holders in the UAE and globally.” Rasha Khalifa Al Mubarak, Music Nation

“We are thrilled to partner with SoundExchange to begin collecting neighboring rights on behalf of our affiliates,” said Rasha Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairwoman of Music Nation.

“This partnership marks a milestone for recording artists and sound recording rights holders in the UAE and globally. By comprehensively and accurately collecting and distributing neighboring rights royalties, Music Nation will help ensure the continued growth of the region’s vibrant music ecosystem.”

Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange, added: “We are honored to put our extensive neighboring rights management experience and state of the art systems to work in the UAE. Our in-depth administration expertise, proven record on rate settings, and premiere distribution processes for international creators will provide capabilities to propel the emerging UAE market.

“SoundExchange is proud to partner with Music Nation on this exciting project, and to help the Emirati creator community realize the true power and value of their music.”

SoundExchange currently manages royalties for over 700,000 music creators and more than 140 million sound recordings. Since its inception in 2003, SoundExchange says it has distributed more than $12 billion to creators and rights holders.

For SoundExchange, the deal marks its latest overseas after striking a royalty agreement with the South African Music Performance Rights Association (SAMPRA) last fall, ensuring that performers from both countries will be compensated when their music is played in either nation.

The partnership with Music Nation comes as the MENA music market continues attracting attention. The region is currently No. 25 on the list of the largest recorded music markets.

“I advise others to come and invest because if they do, they will see how many opportunities there are. It’s very rare in the world to find such good opportunities with a very big population and the right timing,” said Ghassan Chartouni, CEO and founder of Lebanon-based indie Glava Holding, back in August.

UAE is among the largest markets in the region. In October, Sphere Entertainment, the company behind the futuristic Sphere entertainment venue in Las Vegas, announced plans to expand the concept into Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism noted that the city attracted more than 24 million visitors in 2023.

Separately, Universal Music Group last year formed a strategic partnership with a UAE-based entity called DGMC (Dubai Global Music City) to build what they describe as “the Middle East’s first-ever Music City” in the UAE.

