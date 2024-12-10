Virgin Music Group strikes global distro deal with India’s Hungama Digital Media

Virgin Music Group, Universal Music Group‘s global indie artist and label services division, has formed a strategic partnership with Hungama Digital Media to boost the international exposure of Indian regional music.

The collaboration aims to leverage Hungama‘s digital entertainment network and Virgin Music‘s global distribution capabilities to create opportunities for Indian artists to reach worldwide audiences.

“This collaboration will expand our reach in India and enable their songs to reach new global audiences, supporting our commitment to artist empowerment and innovation,” said Amit Sharma, Country Manager of India for Virgin Music Group.

With 25 years of digital entertainment experience, Hungama boasts a content library of over 45 million assets and a presence across 75 countries and more than 150 platforms. Its social media community spans 20 million users, with video platforms reaching an additional 10 million users.

The collaboration will specifically expand the reach of Hungama’s music catalog, including content from SVF, Grassroute, OTV, and a number of film soundtracks. Virgin Music will distribute these through its global network, potentially introducing Indian regional music to new markets.

“We are immensely proud to announce this important partnership with Hungama… Through this venture, we aim to bring a diverse range of music to new audiences, while Hungama’s expansive network will enable us to unlock incredible new opportunities for our artists,” Sharma added.

Siddhartha Roy, CEO of Hungama Digital Media, said, “Our partnership with Virgin Music marks a significant milestone in taking Indian regional music to global audiences.

“By tapping into Virgin’s extensive network, we’re providing our artists and labels with unparalleled exposure, helping them reach new markets and unlock fresh growth opportunities. It’s an exciting time for Indian music, and we’re proud to lead this global expansion.”

The alliance comes as Virgin Music continues to expand its global presence, including in the South Asian music market. In March, Virgin Music teamed up with 3AM Entertainment, a label founded by British artist Jay Sean, producer Jeremy Skaller, and talent manager Jared Cotter. 3AM Entertainment will focus on developing South Asian artists across all genres, Virgin Music Group said at the time.

In late October, Virgin Music acquired Outdustry, an artist and label services and rights management business focused on China, India and other “high-potential markets.”

Last year, Virgin Music Group combined its subsidiary Virgin Music (previously known as Virgin Music Label & Artist Services) with Ingrooves, a music distribution and marketing firm acquired by UMG in 2019. Ingrooves already had a presence in South Asia, expanding into India in late 2021.

