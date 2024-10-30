Universal’s Virgin Music Group acquires Outdustry, expanding its presence in China and India

Virgin Music Group, Universal Music Group‘s global indie artist and label services division, has acquired again.

This time, VMG has swooped for Outdustry, an artist and label services and rights management business focused on China, India and other “high-potential markets”.

The deal marks the latest global M&A move from Universal‘s Virgin Music Group, and follows the acquisition of Saban Music Latin in January.

As part of the deal, Outdustry founder Ed Peto has been named Senior Vice President of International Strategy at Virgin Music Group, while also continuing his role as CEO of Outdustry.

Based in London, Peto will join the company’s global leadership team and, according to Virgin Music Group, will “play a key role in charting the company’s growth strategy in China, India and other fast-growing regions.”

Peto will report to Virgin Music Group Co-CEOs JT Myers and Nat Pastor, working closely with Michael Roe, Managing Director of Virgin Music Group’s operations in Africa, Middle East, and Asia (AMEA).

“Ed will be a key player as we chart our global expansion plans. We’re happy to have him and his team onboard for this exciting next step in the evolution of Virgin Music Group.” JT Myers

“After more than 15 years working in China, India, and other territories, Ed and his team have built unparalleled experience and relationships in some of the world’s most important growth markets,” said Myers.

Established in Beijing in 2008, Outdustry claims to have played a major role in international success stories in China and India with artists such as Adele, Dua Lipa, Lauv, Laufey, Major Lazer/Diplo and Charli XCX, among others.

VMG noted on Wednesday (October 30) that Outdustry has also led the “landmark” market entries of indie giant Beggars Group and licensing body Merlin, as well as consulting for Spotify, PRS, Believe and many other entities across Greater China.

The acquisition brings to Virgin Outdustry’s decade-and-a-half experience in these markets, where it will continue to operate its marketing services, publishing company, and label businesses under the Outdustry brand.

Outdustry has staff located in Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, London, Los Angeles, Mumbai, Shanghai and Taipei.

In addition to its marketing services business, Outdustry has also built a music publishing operation, Outdustry Songs, which it launched in 2020.

The company noted on Wednesday that it has landed “dozens of cuts” with stars within the Chinese pop landscape, including some of the biggest hits in the market with Bibi Zhou, Kun, Jolin Tsai, Chris Lee, Lu Han, Sunnee, Jane Zhang, Vin Zhou, 法老Pharaoh and many others.

The company also operates a label called Outdustry Records, which it says is “focused on surfacing the next generation of breakout stars from these territories”.

These enterprises will continue in partnership with Universal Music Publishing Group and Virgin Music Group, respectively.

“Bringing everything we’ve built at Outdustry into Virgin Music Group represents an enormous opportunity to expand our vision globally.” Ed Peto

“It’s never been a more exciting time to be working in music and I’m looking forward to working closely with the incredible team that Nat and JT have assembled to create more opportunities for independent music entrepreneurs and artists all around the world.”

Elsewhere, globally, VMG established a presence in Brazil in 2021, and expanded its involvement in Latin Music with the acquisition of Saban Music Latin earlier this year. Also in 2021, VMG launched an office in the Western Balkans.

In 2022, the company established a presence in Africa, expanding that with an office in Nigeria in 2023.

In August last year, Universal acquired Chabaka Music, a UAE-based music company specializing in digital distribution, marketing, publishing, and artist services across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Following the acquisition of Chabaka, the latter company became part of UMG’s Virgin Music Group.

In July, VMG partnered with Tokyo-based Frontier Works to release anime music projects.