Sara Nix and Joe Mortimer named Co-Heads of Creative at Capitol Music Group

Capitol Music Group has appointed Sara Nix and Joe Mortimer as Co-Heads of Creative.

The duo will be based at the Capitol Tower in Hollywood, the Universal Music Group-owned label said Tuesday (May 6).

Nix joins Capitol after six years as Executive Producer at Partizan, the production company founded by director Michel Gondry. Her career spans nearly 15 years, beginning in Amsterdam before working across multiple continents on projects for artists including Pharrell Williams, Daft Punk, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish, Usher, Dua Lipa, A$AP Rocky, Burna Boy, Doja Cat and SZA.

Nix has also worked with directors Warren Fu, Nono Ayuso and Rodrigo Inada and Ally Pankiw on music videos, branded documentaries and short films.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Capitol team,” said Nix.

“It’s an iconic label with a rich history, and I’m excited to collaborate with the incredible artists here to help them bring their creative visions to life.”

Mortimer comes to Capitol from electronic label Astralwerks, where he served as Creative Director since 2018. There, he built campaigns for acts including Marshmello, Illenium, Avalanches, SG Lewis and Zhu, while collaborating with Capitol artists such as The Beatles, Katy Perry, and Beck. He also worked on Troye Sivan‘s Grammy-nominated Something to Give Each Other campaign.

Before relocating to Los Angeles, Mortimer worked in London as an art director for artists like Jungle and Bob Moses. His collaborative roster includes photographers and directors Jack Bridgland, Gordon Von Steiner, Hannah Lux Davis, Charlotte Rutherford, Torso & Zhang + Knight, and Stillz. Earlier this year, he co-created the California Picture Project, a photographic print sale that raised funds for Los Angeles wildfire relief through contributions from over 160 artists including Spike Jonze, Sofia Coppola, Gabriel Moses, Nadia Lee Cohen and Petra Collins, among others.

Commenting on his appointment, Mortimer said: “Over the years I’ve worked closely with many of the executives and artists at Capitol.

“I’m so excited to be taking on this role to steer the creative vision of the label along with Sara.”

Last year, UMG consolidated Interscope Geffen A&M and Capitol Music Group under the new name of Interscope Capitol Labels Group (ICLG).

ICLG is comprised of all artists, labels, and personnel within the companies formerly named Interscope Geffen A&M and Capitol Music Group. ICLG is headed up by Chairman & CEO John Janick.

“Sara and Joe come to Capitol after having worked with some of the most acclaimed artists, directors and creative visionaries in the world,” said Tom March, Chairman and CEO of Capitol Music Group.

“Together they form a potent team to help the incredible artists on our label reach their full creative potential and drive our ongoing transformation at Capitol.”Music Business Worldwide