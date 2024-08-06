The MLC partners with Beatdapp for streaming fraud detection services

The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) has announced a new collaboration with Beatdapp to “complement and enhance” The MLC’s existing streaming fraud detection capabilities.

Beatdapp, a music streaming fraud detection company, announced a USD $17 million funding round in January.

Beatdapp has previously said that its technology analyzes massive datasets to identify fraudulent streams, ensuring rightful payouts for artists and rights holders.

The company has also previously said it analyzed more than 2 trillion streams and 20 trillion data points in 2023.

The services offered by Beatdapp will now supplement The MLC’s existing internal processes.

To date, The MLC has achieved total royalties distributed of more than $2 billion since the first royalty distribution in April 2021.

“The MLC is uniquely positioned within the music industry to contribute significantly to addressing streaming fraud,” says Andrew Mitchell, Chief Analytics and Automation Officer at The MLC.

“The MLC is uniquely positioned within the music industry to contribute significantly to addressing streaming fraud.” Andrew Mitchell, The MLC

Added Mitchell: “Building on our ongoing efforts, we are proud to be working with Beatdapp to further amplify the many ways The MLC serves its 43,000+ Members.”

“The MLC plays a vital role in the music industry and we’re proud to collaborate with them and enhance their continuous efforts to combat streaming fraud.” Morgan Hayduk and Andrew Batey, Beatdapp

Morgan Hayduk and Andrew Batey, Co-CEOs at Beatdapp, added: “The MLC plays a vital role in the music industry and we’re proud to collaborate with them and enhance their continuous efforts to combat streaming fraud.

“Beatdapp has built its technology by learning from the best trust and safety solutions serving other online verticals and tailoring our technology to the unique attributes of music, to provide an unbiased, independent fraud detection solution capable of grappling with the persistent and ever-changing nature of fraud.”

Elsewhere, Beatdapp struck a strategic partnership with Universal Music Group in January.

In October it partnered with California-based generative AI music startup Boomy to conduct an analysis of the latter’s entire distributed catalog. The partnership came less than a year after Spotify reportedly pulled down numerous tracks from its platform that had been distributed via Boomy over concerns that the tracks were being used by scammers to manipulate Spotify’s payout model.

Beatdapp’s advisory board consists of music industry veterans including former Warner Music SVP and Chief Strategic Technologist Howie Singer and Adam Parness, the former Global Head of Music Publishing at Spotify. In 2020, Bryan Turner, founder of Priority Records, joined Beatdapp’s advisory board.

Beatdapp also recently partnered with Beatport, the EDM-oriented digital music service that specializes in servicing DJs.Music Business Worldwide