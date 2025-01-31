The MLC makes four Advisory Committee appointments

The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) has made four appointments to its advisory committees, including one appointment to the Dispute Resolution Committee and three appointments to the Operations Advisory Committee.

First up is Jennifer Falco (Senior Vice President, Licensing at Hipgnosis Songs Group) has been appointed to the Dispute Resolution Committee.

In her role, Falco leads all media licensing operations, including mechanical, digital, synch, karaoke, and print. With a focus on blanket license negotiations across major platforms such as streaming, audiovisual, and fitness, the MLC says that Falco plays a critical role in shaping licensing strategies.

Formerly with Big Deal Music Group and Words & Music, Falco brings extensive experience in licensing operations and managing clearances for advertisements, trailers, and films.

Additionally, Sean McGraw (Senior Vice President, Catalog Management at Downtown Music Publishing) has been reappointed to the Dispute Resolution Committee.

The Dispute Resolution Committee makes recommendations to the Board on policies and procedures for the processing of royalties related to works that are subject to disputes over ownership and is comprised of five songwriters and five representatives of music publishers.

Iwona Wyrzykowska, meanwhile, (Senior Vice President, Global Film & TV Administration and Digital Administration Partnerships at Universal Music Publishing Group) has been appointed to the Operations Advisory Committee.

With over 18 years of experience in music publishing, the MLC says that Wyrzykowska has played a pivotal role in global film and TV administration, digital operations, and copyright management. In her roles at Universal Music Publishing Group, she has driven advancements in music metadata and content management systems.

Jessica Richling O’Malley (Vice President, Mechanical Licensing, Copyright and Archives at Warner Chappell Music) has been appointed to the Operations Advisory Committee. With over 18 years of music industry experience, the MLC says that she is “a proven leader” in music licensing, managing complex operations and driving innovative strategies.

Prior to her leadership role at Warner Chappell, Jessica spent nine years managing music licensing for Viacom’s flagship MTV programming and played a key role in building Beachbody’s global music licensing department.

Kristina Johnson (Vice President, Copyright at Kobalt Music) has also been appointed to the Operations Advisory Committee. With over a decade of experience, Johnson has held key roles at Universal Music Publishing Group, including Senior Director of North American Copyright, “advancing copyright innovation and operational efficiency in the music industry” according to the MLC.

Johnson specializes in the intersection of publishing administration operations and systems development and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in organizational leadership.

Additionally, Ana Ruiz (Founder and Client Acquisition at Drive Music Publishing) has been reappointed to the Operations Advisory Committee.

As described in the Music Modernization Act of 2018, The MLC’s Operations Advisory Committee makes recommendations to the Board on policies and procedures related to the operations of the Collective, including the efficient investment in and deployment of information technology and data resources. It is comprised of six representatives of music publishers and six representatives of digital music providers.

The MLC also has an Unclaimed Royalties Oversight Committee, which recommends policies and procedures to The MLC’s Board related to the distribution of unclaimed accrued royalties and is comprised of five songwriters and five representatives of music publishers.

Patrick Curley (President of Third Side Music Inc.) and Frank Liwall (CEO of The Royalty Network Inc.) have both been reappointed to the Unclaimed Royalties Oversight Committee.

“After careful review and thoughtful consideration, we have selected individuals who bring diverse perspectives and expertise, ensuring our committees continue to reflect and serve the needs of the music community.” Alisa Coleman, the MLC

Commenting on the appointments, Alisa Coleman, Chair of The MLC’s Board of Directors, said: “On behalf of The MLC Board and its nominating committee, we extend our gratitude to those who previously served and to those who submitted applications to serve on our committees. This process highlights the dedication of so many to advancing our mission.

“After careful review and thoughtful consideration, we have selected individuals who bring diverse perspectives and expertise, ensuring our committees continue to reflect and serve the needs of the music community.”Music Business Worldwide