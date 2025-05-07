US Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission launch public inquiry into live music business

The US Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have jointly launched a public inquiry to identify “unfair and anticompetitive practices and conduct in the live concert and entertainment industry”.

The two government agencies are inviting members of the public to submit comments and information on “harmful practices and on potential regulation or legislation to protect consumers in the industry”.

The Agencies said on Wednesday (May 7) that they will use the information in their preparation of the report and recommendations directed by Donald Trump’s Executive Order on “Combating Unfair Practices in the Live Entertainment Market”.

Trump issued the Executive Order (No. 14254) on March 31. It directs the Attorney General and the FTC to “ensure that competition laws are appropriately enforced in the concert and entertainment industry.”

The Executive Order also directs the FTC to “rigorously enforce the Better Online Tickets Sales Act, 15 U.S.C. 45c.”

Additionally, the Executive Order directs the Attorney General, with the Secretary of the Treasury and the Chairman of the FTC, to submit a report that identifies “recommendations for regulations or legislation necessary to protect consumers” in the industry.

The agencies said on Wednesday that they will collaborate with the Secretary of the Treasury on a joint report, with the FTC taking the lead on issues related to the Better Online Ticket Sales Act.

The agencies are now seeking information from the public about “unfair and anticompetitive conduct and practices in the live concert and entertainment industry.”

The agencies said on Wednesday that they “encourage comments providing information on the competitive effects of current state and federal regulations and laws in the live concert and entertainment industry, including the secondary ticketing market”.

The public will have 60 days to submit comments, no later than July 6, 2025.

The DOJ and FTC said on Wednesday that “all market participants’ are invited to provide comments, including consumers, artists, small businesses, trade groups, industry analysts, and other entities that are “impacted by anticompetitive practices in the live concert and entertainment industry”.

“Competitive live entertainment markets should deliver value to artists and fans alike.” Abigail Slater, DOJ

“Competitive live entertainment markets should deliver value to artists and fans alike,” said Assistant Attorney General Abigail Slater of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division.

“We will continue to closely examine this market and look for opportunities where vigorous enforcement of the antitrust laws can lead to increased competition that makes tickets more affordable for fans while offering fairer compensation for artists.”

“President Trump has sent a clear message that bad actors who exploit fans and distort the marketplace will not be tolerated.” Andrew N. Ferguson, FTC

FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson added: “Many Americans feel like they are being priced out of live entertainment by scalpers, bots, and other unfair and deceptive practices.

“Now their voices are being heard. President Trump has sent a clear message that bad actors who exploit fans and distort the marketplace will not be tolerated.

“The FTC is proud to help deliver on that promise and restore fair and competitive markets that benefit ordinary Americans.”

Separately, the DOJ, along with 40 state and district attorneys general, is also currently litigating a civil antitrust lawsuit brought last year against Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and its ticketing division, Ticketmaster LLC, for alleged “monopolization” in the live entertainment industry.Music Business Worldwide